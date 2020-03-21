‘Fight against Coronavirus’: PM Modi refers to Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh’s iconic Natwest Final partnership in appeal to people

cricket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday where he talked about the impact of Covid-19 in India. During the speech, PM Modi asked fellow Indians to practice social distancing during the pandemic and announced that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be observed on March 22 to get India ready for adverse situations. Modi’s initiative was lauded by the sporting community as they also asked the citizens of India to stay put at their homes.

Among the cricketers, Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh urged the people to not panic and follow the directives given by the Prime Minister. The initiative from Yuvi and Kaif brought a response from PM Modi.

“Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Modi said in a tweet while refering to Yuvraj and Kaif.

PM Modi referred to the iconic partnership between the duo during the Natwest Trophy final in 2002 where India needed to chase down a target of 326 to win against England. Yuvraj and Kaif came together on the crease when India were tottering at 146/5. The duo stitched together a partnership of 121 runs before Yuvraj got dismissed for 69.

However, Kaif continued to bat on as he took India to the target in the final over. The victory is still considered one of the greatest moments in Indian cricketing history.

ICMR has said that 271 people are Covid-19 affected in the country, according to ANI. The number includes suspected cases and known contacts of suspected cases.

Meanwhile, Italy has seen no respite from the deadly coronavirus as the death toll in the nation gone over 4000 people. Italy reported 632 deaths on Saturday while the total number affected has gone over 40000 in the country.