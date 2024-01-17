close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM
Live

Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM

Jan 17, 2024 02:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start at 03:00 AM

Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland

Fiji Women squad -
Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau, Silivia ...Read More Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Melaia Biu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga, Maeavhanisi Erasito, Marica Ratuki, Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Mereani Rodan
Vanuatu Women squad -
Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enoch, Rayline Ova, Valenta Langiatu, Alvina Chilia, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Nasimana Navaika, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale

Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score, Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024
Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score, Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 17, 2024 02:00 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Match Details
    Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Fiji Women and Vanuatu Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland at 03:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Fiji Women Vanuatu Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On