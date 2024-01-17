Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland
Fiji Women squad -
Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau, Silivia ...Read More Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Melaia Biu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga, Maeavhanisi Erasito, Marica Ratuki, Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Mereani Rodan
Vanuatu Women squad -
Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enoch, Rayline Ova, Valenta Langiatu, Alvina Chilia, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Nasimana Navaika, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale
Fiji Women vs Vanuatu Women Match Details
Match 3 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Fiji Women and Vanuatu Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 3, Auckland at 03:00 AM.