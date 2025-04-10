‘First uncapped player to captain in IPL…’: Social media reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational return as CSK captain

Big news emerged from the Chennai Super Kings camp in the midst of a season that has been a real struggle for them so far, as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025. In a sensational move, CSK will once again be led by MS Dhoni, who guided the team to five IPL titles before handing the reins over to Gaikwad before last season. MS Dhoni will return to captaincy for CSK for the remainder of IPL 2025.(PTI)

Dhoni was confirmed as captain by coach Stephen Fleming, who quipped about ‘uncapped’ Dhoni becoming the captain of the franchise once again. Social media quickly reacted to the decision, as the iconic 43-year-old wicketkeeper returned to leading the team.

CSK look to turn season around

Dhoni is considered one of the great cricket tacticians in the sport. He has led CSK to five titles, most recently in 2023 in a thrilling last-ball finish. In addition, Dhoni has captained Dhoni to a T20I World Cup, an ODI World Cup, and a Champions Trophy. However, despite his illustrious list of trophies, there is some concern surrounding the CSK camp.

Chennai have lost four matches in a row to find themselves near the bottom of the table and are in desperate need of bouncing back to remain competitive in the tournament. Losing a player of Gaikwad’s calibre will force the pressure onto an already struggling batting order to compensate, which could spell trouble for them if they are unable to find a suitable replacement in their reserves.

Some fans also noticed how Dhoni returned to captaincy in IPL 2022, originally having stepped aside for Ravindra Jadeja to take up the mantle. However, Dhoni stepped back in to the role during a quiet season once Jadeja stepped down from the role, and was able to help CSK to the title the following year.

CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign will continue with a match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders, where a raucous Chepauk crowd is set to welcome ‘Thala’ back to the helm of the team. Whether Dhoni can inspire a big change for the team in yellow remains to be seen.