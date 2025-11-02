Five factors that give India an edge in Women's World Cup final against South Africa despite loss in group stage

The stage is set. The fans are ready. It's time that the players do all the talking. India and South Africa will battle it out in the finals of the Women's World Cup 2025 edition, and both teams are chasing history. The women's game is all set to get a new winner as neither India nor South Africa have ever won the premier competition. India entered the final of the World Cup for the third time after getting the better of Australia in the semi-final, while the Proteas reached their maiden 50-over final after beating England in Guwahati. India had previously lost the group stage match against South Africa in the 2025 Women's World Cup. (AP)

India and South Africa played each other previously in the league stage, and it was South Africa who came out on top on the back of Nadine de Klerk's onslaught in the death overs. The Proteas recovered from 82/5 to chase down the target of 252 with three wickets in hand and seven balls to spare as de Klerk hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes.

The Proteas, led by Laura Wolvaardt, might have beaten India earlier in the group stage, but it's safe to say that India holds the upper hand going into the final, and the hosts are the clear-cut favourites for the all-important clash. Key members like Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have found form at the right time, and there is no over-dependence on one or two players.

On the other hand, the Proteas have punched above their weight in the ongoing tournament, but the dependence on Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp is immense. There are several other factors that make India the favourites against South Africa, and if the Proteas are to spring a surprise, it would be considered a big shocker.

Here are some of the factors that give India the edge over South Africa

Crowd support

The Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is already sold out for the final, and India will have immense support against South Africa. There would be absolute pin-drop silence whenever the Proteas hit a boundary or take a wicket; hence, South Africa would have to defy some serious odds. The Wolvaardt-led side would have to channel some Pat Cummins and Australia energy if they are to repeat the 2023 Men's World Cup fate, where Rohit Sharma's side ended up losing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Familiarity with the conditions

India have already played three matches in Navi Mumbai in the ongoing World Cup and the hosts are yet to be defeated at the venue. On the other hand, the final will be South Africa's first game at this particular venue. The practice sessions leading up to the game were marred by rain, so it's unclear whether the Proteas had enough time to get familiar with the conditions.

India dominate the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have squared off against each other on 34 occasions in women's ODIs, with the former coming out on top 20 times. The Proteas have won 13 times, with one ending in a no-result. Safe to say, India dominate the proceedings against the Proteas and this head-to-head record gives the hosts all the advantage heading into the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur finds her mojo

The Indian captain is known to raise her game when the situation gets tense. The semi-final against Australia saw Harmanpreet play an 89-run knock, and her 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues for the third wicket laid the platform for India to chase down the daunting total of 339. This is inarguably Harmanpreet's last 50-over World Cup, and the 36-year-old will look to go out on the ultimate high. The skipper, finding her mojo back, definitely gives India the edge.

India solve the No.3 conundrum

Throughout the Women's World Cup, India have been bogged down by the No.3 conundrum as Harleen Deol faced flak for her low strike-rate and failure to rotate the strike consistently. The semi-final against Australia solved this problem as well, as Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of a lifetime, hitting 127 runs off 134 balls. The 25-year-old, who hails from Bandra, Mumbai, is a street-smart cricketer who knows how to balance caution with aggression, and she showed why she's the perfect fit for the No.3 slot.