Flat for South Africa, fraught for India: Guwahati underlines the gulf in confidence, plans and Test technique

For four days, Guwahati has looked like two different grounds: a flat, forgiving highway whenever South Africa bat, and a restless, spiky surface when India are out there. The temptation is to blame the 22 yards. Rishabh Pant and Senuran Muthusamy in Guwahati.(PTI)

In reality, the pitch has been remarkably consistent. It is how the teams have batted that has created this split-screen illusion.

Same strip, two realities

Let us start with South Africa’s first innings. They were properly tested early, but once they got through the new ball, the red-soil wicket settled into a classic subcontinental “good pitch”: even bounce, decent pace, little sideways movement or turn. The real damage came late in their innings, the last four wickets adding over 200 runs, when the ball was old, the surface was at its flattest, and India had run out of ideas. That phase made Guwahati look like a batting paradise.

Contrast that with India’s reply. At 95/1, they were in control on the same strip. Then came the perfect storm: a 6’8 left-arm pacer pounding back-of-length into the splice, attacking fields, and the pressure of 489 runs on the board. From 95/1 to 122/7, the game imploded into a short, violent burst. Technically, the pitch hadn’t transformed; mentally, India had.

South Africa’s comfort in the third innings only underlines that. Once again, their batters have looked settled, playing late and close to the body, leaving well outside off and scoring when offered width. If the surface had genuinely gone rogue, you would see variable bounce, balls exploding from rough, edges dying or flying. Instead, you are seeing Test-match attrition.

The root of the problem

Bowling profiles have exaggerated the contrast. India’s attack did a lot of honest, workmanlike bowling on a good track, but with a clear “kill plan” once Mutusamy and Jansen settled. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington rarely got vicious turn, Kuldeep threatened, but couldn’t be the only point of difference.

On the same surface, South Africa had exactly the right tools for the game situation: a tall enforcer who could turn natural bounce into a genuine weapon, backed by two spinners operating with an enormous cushion of runs.

Layered on top of that is pure psychology. South Africa’s batters have twice begun with a clean slate. They have been able to bat for time, not survival. India walked in nearly 500 runs behind, with the series and crucial WTC points on the line and a top order that knows every failure will be framed as a referendum on its future. Under that kind of pressure, the same back-of-length ball that Aiden Markram is happy to sway under suddenly feels like a lifter with your name on it.

So Guwahati isn’t a two-faced pitch. It’s one largely fair, batter-friendly surface that South Africa have used with discipline and clarity, and India have turned it into a minefield through their own bizarre tactics and batting choices. What you will unfold in the Test match now is a classic subcontinental pitch behaving true to its nature.