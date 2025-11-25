India vs South Africa Day 4 Live Score: Onus on Jasprit Bumrah after Rishabh Pant and co go way behind in Guwahati

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant's side have fallen way back in the Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: The hosts India are staring down the barrel in the second and final Test against South Africa, and there are high chances of the side losing another home series in a span of one year. The first three days have witnessed a sheer domination from the visitors, as they won eight sessions compared to India's one. On a good batting track, India suffered yet another batting collapse on the third day, and they were bundled out for 201 with Yashasvi Jaiswal registering the lone fifty. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Sai Sudharsan were found guilty of playing loose shots, which enabled South Africa to eventually gain a lead of 288 runs. Earlier, South Africa took almost two days to post 489 runs on the board. Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen scored 109 and 93, respectively, as Indian bowlers looked clueless on a pitch that seemed to offer nothing for the bowlers. However, the Indian batters seemed in some sort of a hurry, and this below-par showing led to the hosts being bundled out for just 201. The Proteas then concluded Day 3 at the score of 26/0, extending the lead to 314. The pressure is well and truly on India, as they must win the Test to draw the series level. A drawn Test would be good enough for the Proteas to register their first series victory in India since 2000. Earlier, India had lost the opening Test after failing to chase down the target of 124. If India lose to South Africa in the second Test, then this would be the second series whitewash at home for the hosts after the 3-0 debacle against New Zealand in October-November last year. Key moments from India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 South Africa begin their second innings on Day 4 with the score at 26/0, with the lead already at 314.

