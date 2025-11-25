India vs South Africa Day 4 Live Score: Onus on Jasprit Bumrah after Rishabh Pant and co go way behind in Guwahati
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant's side have fallen way back in the Guwahati Test, and the hosts are in desperate need of a comeback, or else the series can slip away quickly.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: The hosts India are staring down the barrel in the second and final Test against South Africa, and there are high chances of the side losing another home series in a span of one year. The first three days have witnessed a sheer domination from the visitors, as they won eight sessions compared to India's one. On a good batting track, India suffered yet another batting collapse on the third day, and they were bundled out for 201 with Yashasvi Jaiswal registering the lone fifty. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Sai Sudharsan were found guilty of playing loose shots, which enabled South Africa to eventually gain a lead of 288 runs....Read More
Earlier, South Africa took almost two days to post 489 runs on the board. Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen scored 109 and 93, respectively, as Indian bowlers looked clueless on a pitch that seemed to offer nothing for the bowlers. However, the Indian batters seemed in some sort of a hurry, and this below-par showing led to the hosts being bundled out for just 201. The Proteas then concluded Day 3 at the score of 26/0, extending the lead to 314.
The pressure is well and truly on India, as they must win the Test to draw the series level. A drawn Test would be good enough for the Proteas to register their first series victory in India since 2000. Earlier, India had lost the opening Test after failing to chase down the target of 124.
If India lose to South Africa in the second Test, then this would be the second series whitewash at home for the hosts after the 3-0 debacle against New Zealand in October-November last year.
Key moments from India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4
- South Africa begin their second innings on Day 4 with the score at 26/0, with the lead already at 314.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4, India vs South Africa: What did Marco Jansen say after stumps?
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4, India vs South Africa: Marco Jansen, who returned with six wickets in the first innings, spoke to the host broadcaster after stumps on Day 3. It was then that he said that the pitch will start offering more and more turn for the spinners from Day 4 and the surface is expected to deteriorate further.
“There’s obviously nice pace and bounce in the wicket. Not a lot of nip or swing, a little bit here at the end. Once we saw there was a bit of bounce and better pace in the wicket, we tried to utilize that. I just want to be like you, Shaun. Obviously a good day for the chaps and for myself in particular. But yeah, I feel the spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn’t moving as much and there was a dead period at some stage. I really feel the spinners did a brilliant job and I’m just lucky to be the one who cashed in,” said Jansen.
“Who said we didn’t fight hard? Like I said, there was a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which was nice. We did think we were probably going to field, or we were preparing to field, for at least two days. The boys did a really good job today. I took most of the steam off last night. Today was just all about trying to do a job for the team, which I’m glad I did. I still think it’s a good wicket. The ball is starting to turn now and then the ball is holding up a little bit. So I think the spinners are definitely going to come into play more in the second innings, probably tomorrow and the day after,” he added.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4, India vs South Africa: What happened on the third day?
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4, India vs South Africa: On Day 3, South Africa raced ahead in the third Test after bundling out the hosts for 201 in the first innings and gaining a lead of 288 runs. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan were all guilty of playing loose shots and this saw the hosts staring down the barrel.
The Proteas then concluded Day 3 at the score of 26/0, extending lead to 314. The pitch is still good for batting and hence the visitors will look to bat out at least two more sessions, giving a target of more than 420 for India.
