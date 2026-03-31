Following IPL 2026 withdrawal, Ben Duckett receives heavy fine after being caught breaking speed limit by UK police

Ben Duckett has been fined 700 GBP after being pulled up for speeding in August 2025, breaking the speed limit near Stoke in Staffordshire. The England opener continues to make the news for the wrong reasons, after a three month period which has seen him receive mass criticism for partying habits while on tour in Australia, and an eleventh-hour withdrawal from the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2026. Ben Duckett was fined 700 pounds for exceeding the speed limit in August 2024. (REUTERS)

The incident took place on the day of a match in The Hundred, where Duckett represented Birmingham Phoenix in a match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Duckett was reportedly driving at 93 miles per hour (approx 150 kmph) on the A50 motorway, which holds a speed limit of 70 miles per hour.

On top of the fine, Duckett was also docked four penalty points on his driving license. Duckett had pleaded guilty in September last year, after the authorities undertook prosecution rather than a settlement.

This incident comes to light after Duckett was one of the England players who caught the most criticism following the team’s infamous Noosa trip during the Ashes series, where videos emerged of an intoxicated Duckett engaging aggressively with an Australian fan. Following this, he was named amongst the ringleaders of an English dressing room taken apart for a lax and harmful culture.

Duckett searches for bounce-back from low period The horrific Ashes series was a stain on Duckett’s reputation after he had spent the prior years establishing himself as an exemplar of England’s ‘Bazball’ methodology, and being considered one of the finest openers in world cricket. That came tumbling down as Duckett first suffered a poor series in Australia, and was then dismayed from England’s plans at the T20 World Cup.

In order to earn some goodwill from England fans and selectors back home, Duckett proceeded to withdraw from the Delhi Capitals squad, after the IPL franchise had procured his services for INR 2 crore in the IPL auction. Duckett was apologetic following his decision, stating that he would have liked to play in the IPL for the first time in his career, but found it of greater significance to commit to County Championship cricket and focusing on his own career.

“I've made the decision on my own accord. I felt the best thing for me to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body and getting in the best shape of my life come the First Test in June,” Duckett had said in his statement.