For many India and England players, the Wankhede offers unique comfort

MUMBAI: Certain sports grounds possess an aura that can trigger inspirational performances. The hallowed history of Lord’s, the cauldron-like atmosphere of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the imposing nature of The Wanderers. The Wankhede in Mumbai, resplendent with all the 2026 T20 World Cup signages, its stands adorned with famous names, and the life-sized statue of Sachin Tendulkar overlooking the arena, slots in perfectly among the world’s famed stadia. Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Hardik Pandya (2L) will be looking to use all their experience of playing at the Wankhede. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

England captain Harry Brook captured the sentiment perfectly: “It’s a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semi-final against the home nation on a very iconic ground.”

It would help a number of players from both semi-finalists who will take the field on Thursday. Ten players of the expected 22 to play, have at different times, called Wankhede home. While a World Cup knockout stage brings its own pressure, familiarity with the ground conditions, the pitch behaviour, and even the nuances of the change room can provide comfort and help players settle down early.

In terms of growing up playing domestic cricket on this ground only Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube enjoy that level of affinity. But thanks to the IPL, many more players have had a chance to call this their adopted home.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were Mumbai Indians’ discoveries. The earliest flashes of their brilliance came here which drew the attention of the national selectors. The varied strategies that India employs with Bumrah’s use have been trialled before at MI’s home. The pace ace knows all about the rousing beats of the crowd as he slowly accelerates in his run-up.

Pandya has had a love-hate relationship with the Mumbai crowd as they briefly turned against him when he was appointed MI skipper in place of Mumbai legend Rohit Sharma. But he has won the Mumbai crowd back with heroic performances in national colours.

Tilak Varma has played all his IPL cricket here. Growing in the ranks in both the league and international cricket, he would want to build on his new-found middle-order success. Some big match showings in front of home fans and his flowing locks will earn him a new pack of admirers.

Ishan Kishan too became a star with MI, first. He would swear by the ₹ 15.25 crore pay packet he secured in the 2022 IPL auction. It won’t take long for him to get the Mexican waves going as he begins to smack it around the ground.

Wankhede Stadium was Axar Patel’s first IPL home too. Although he didn’t play any matches in the 2013 season, it was a winning year for MI. Axar was one among Rohit Sharma’s winning squad.

There are players in the English ranks too, who will be in the visiting dressing room on Thursday but have enjoyed the comforts of the home change room next door. Will Jacks, a current MI squad member comes with all the know-how.

“We’ve been joking that he’s the local boy here. He plays for Mumbai in the IPL. So I guess he’s got a lot of knowledge of this ground, (knows) a lot of people from the club playing here,” Sam Curran said on Tuesday.

Jofra Archer won the right to call Mumbai home following the great faith shown by MI when they picked him in the 2022 auction, despite knowing he would miss a season due to injury. While it would be safe to presume that won’t help Archer win the crowd over in his corner, past playing experience will certainly help fire him up as he looks to trouble the home top-order.

In Jos Buttler’s quest to regain batting touch, he would be seeking inspiration from his winning IPL season with MI in 2017.