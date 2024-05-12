'For Mumbai and Indians...': Rohit Sharma's poor form divides opinions between ex-India stars as T20 World Cup nears

Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma has undergone a rough patch with the bat over the past month. Ever since his century against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings seven matches ago, Rohit has registered four single-digit scores, with his highest being 36 against the Punjab Kings. The MI star's troubles have been one of the crucial reasons behind the side's struggles, as the side became the first to exit the playoff race earlier this week. Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians(AP)

With the T20 World Cup approaching, Rohit's form has been a major concern for the side as it aims to end an 11-year ICC title drought. The Indian batter had been in sublime form before the ongoing season across all formats of the game, but former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan insisted his – as well as Hardik Pandya's form – is a big worry for the national team.

“Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma’s form is a big worry for Mumbai and Indians. You hope that they come back to form quickly,” Irfan wrote on X.

Hardik Pandya has had a worse outing than Rohit, with the all-rounder failing to shine in all three departments: batting, bowling, and captaincy. In his first season as MI skipper, Hardik endured controversies relating to his ascension to the leadership role, as the side has lost 9 of its 13 matches so far. With the bat, the all-rounder is yet to score a half-century.

‘Don’t think it's a worry'

While Irfan Pathan believes Rohit's form could be a concern, former India fast bowler Varun Aaron states otherwise; he says Rohit can “flip the switch” when it comes to playing for Team India, and it shouldn't be a problem for the Indian captain.

“I don't think it's a big worry. Rohit can flip the switch at national duty, he holds it in very high regard. A player of his class, you can easily use the phrase form is temporary, class is permanent. He will find form, he doesn't have to worry. It's been a big worry for MI, and that's why they haven't qualified, because he's a big piece of their puzzle. It shouldn't be a problem for the Indian team,” Aaron told ESPNCricinfo.