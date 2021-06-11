'For that Gill needs to bat well': Harbhajan Singh explains how India opener Shubman can make a difference in England

As the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand fast approaches, the buzz and anticipation surrounding the mega clash continue to experience a meteoric rise. Several cricketers (former and current), and experts continue to suggest and predict on the various aspects of the grand finale. The latest to join the bandwagon is veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is backing opener Shubman Gill to perform well in England.

Following the WTC final, India will play a five-match Test series against England. Harbhajan believes that Gill has worked on his flaws and expects him to click over the course of the next three months.

"A good first innings score of 375 to 400 will set up the match nicely for Indian pace attack. But for that Gill needs to bat well. Rohit has had enormous white-ball success in England during World Cup and he is an experienced hand," said Harbhajan.

40-year-old Harbhajan also said that India would not want to stare at a situation where the No.3 and No.4 batsmen walk un early, meaning that the openers in Gill and Sharma will have to give them a good start.

"You don't want a situation where Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are every time walking in at 15 for 2. You should also give a start which allows them to build and consolidate."

Punjab-born Gill has been very impressive in his nascent career so far. In 7 Tests, the 21-year-old has scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36, including three half-centuries. The right-hander made his debut during the test series against Australia Down Under and has featured in every Test India has played since.

The WTC final, slated to be played between June 18 and 22, will be hosted at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.