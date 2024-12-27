Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Australia cricketer says sorry to Virat Kohli for inappropriate comment: 'I shouldn't have said that'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 27, 2024 11:43 AM IST

The former Australia cricketer issued an apology for calling India great Virat Kohli's behaviour “arrogant” during the fourth Test at MCG.

Former Australia cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe apologised for calling Virat Kohli "arrogant". While criticising Kohli's act of bumping into Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, O'Keefe used inappropriate words. The former Australia leg-spinner said, "Kohli has built his entire career on arrogance". O'Keeffe further went on to add that Kohli could not take another youngster matching his fire with fire.

India's Virat Kohli poses for selfies on day two of the fourth cricket Test match(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli poses for selfies on day two of the fourth cricket Test match(AFP)

"Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly, he identified that in a debutant and seemed to resent it," O'Keeffe said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old, however, realised his mistake and issued an apology on Day 2 of the Test match. "I want to apologise for calling Virat Kohli's behaviour arrogance. I shouldn't have said that. He has got a swagger and plays his cricket like that. I think when he saw another player showing swagger like him, he got a bit annoyed and reacted in that fashion. Kohli is a passionate cricketer and his aggression is what makes him a competitive cricketer," said O'Keeffe, who has represented Australia in 24 Test and two ODIs between 1971 and 1977.

Kohli fined by ICC for physical contact with Sam Konstas

Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point was added to Kohli’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over of Australia’s innings, when Kohli walked up to batter Sam Konstas and negligently bumped his shoulder with the batter inappropriately.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On