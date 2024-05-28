 Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother

Reuters |
May 28, 2024 10:30 AM IST

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/BURNS (PIX):Cricket-Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother

MELBOURNE, - Former Australia test opener Joe Burns has switched allegiance to Italy in a bid to help the Europeans qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup as a tribute to his late brother.

Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother
Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother

Burns, who played 23 tests from 2014-20, was left out of Queensland state's contracts list for the coming domestic season in Australia and has been mourning his brother's death in February.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Burns wrote about his grief in a social media post with a picture of a blue Italy shirt with the number 85 his brother wore at his amateur cricket club in Queensland.

"While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength," said Burns.

"I often reflect on the bravery and commitment it must have taken my grandparents when they left Italy to start a new life in Australia.

"They found a way to make it work through adversity and this has always given me solace through life’s lessons.

"I’m so proud to represent Italy on our path to the 2026 World Cup."

Italy, who have never played at a World Cup in any format, finished third in European qualifying to miss out on the coming T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

Europe's top two finishers Scotland and Ireland booked their places in the 20-team tournament, which starts on Saturday.

Italy will try again at a sub-regional tournament in Rome next month as part of the qualifying phase for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG or our front yard growing up, but I feel like I’m coming home," said Burns.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On