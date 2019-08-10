Former Australian player wants late entry of Shubman Gill in Indian team

cricket

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill has been in fine form for India A in the ongoing series against West Indies A. He scripted a new record when he scored a double century against West Indies A in the unofficial Test and has once again reminded the selectors about his pedigree.

Former Australian batsman Brad Hogg has asked the Indian selectors to consider the young man for the Indian side and rope him for the ongoing series in West Indies. Hogg said that Gill could be accommodated in the middle order and that the Indian management should take advantage of his rollicking form.

“Shubman Gill, another double century to his name overnight. Has to be a late inclusion in the One Day squad with India looking to solidify their middle order. Get the junior in. #INDvWI #WIvIND,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

The Australian also added that Gill could be a possible option for the number 4 batting position and that he looks to be ready to take up the responsibility.

“Not many options up the top for him, I reckon he can handle number 4,” Hogg further added.

The young man had earlier expressed his disappointment for not being included in any of the India squads despite being in consistent form for India A in West Indies.

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors,” Gill said.

