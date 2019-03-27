Former Australian spinner Bruce Yardley passes away

Bruce Yardley, the former Australian spin bowler, coach and, commentator passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged fight with cancer at the age of 71.

Yardley was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and he succumbed to the battle in far north Western Australia, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The off-spinner played 33 Tests and seven ODI’s for Australia between 1978 and 1983. He also enjoyed a long career at Western Australia.

Former Australia off-spinner Bruce Yardley passed away following a battle with cancer aged 71.



The biggest highlight of the off-spinner’s Test career was the ten-wicket haul he took against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1982. The spinner took a total of 126 wickets in his Test career.

Yardley was also renowned as a brilliant gully fieldsman and handy lower-order batsman. He even held the record for Australia’s quickest half-century for 38 years after reaching the milestone from 29 balls against West Indies in 1978.

His record was finally broken by David Warner in January 2017.

Yardley, who took 344 wickets in 105 first-class matches, became Sri Lanka’s coach in the late 1990s.

He also coached and commentated internationally, before battling cancer back home in Western Australia, where he died at Kununurra District Hospital.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:50 IST