e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Former Bangladesh pacer suspended for assaulting teammate

Shahadat Hossain, who took more than 100 wickets for Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015, faces a one-year ban for his actions.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Representative Image.
Representative Image.(Twitter)
         

Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain has been suspended from the ongoing National Cricket League here for assaulting teammate Arafat Sunny. The incident reportedly took place during day two of the match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division in Khulna.Hossain, who took more than 100 wickets for Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015, faces a one-year ban for his actions.

“Under the level four offenses a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000,’‘ a Bangladesh Cricket Board official was quoted as saying by ‘Cricbuzz’.

READ: Parthiv Patel responds to Dean Jones’ jibe on being retained by RCB

“Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred of taking part in this NCL game,” he added.

Hossain reportedly lost his cool when Arafat questioned his ability to shine one side of the ball. The 33-year-old represented Bangladesh in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20s.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news