IPL 2020 Trade: Parthiv Patel responds to Dean Jones’ jibe on being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:02 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to go in for the jugular yet again, as they released a bunch big name players ahead of next months IPL auction. Among the big names released by RCB are Caribbean power hitter Shimron Hetmyer, who was bought last year itself. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis too has received the boot along with compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile. Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and paceman Tim Southee to have been off loaded by the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

Mike Hesson, who recently joined as RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, is looking to start with a clean slate. He welcomed all the players who were retained by the franchise with a message on Twitter. Former Aussie batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones though questioned Hesson’s decision to retain wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel. “You kept @parthiv9?” Jones wrote on Hesson’s tweet.

This didn’t go down well with Patel, who was one of the rare bright spots in RCB’s campaign last year. Patel, who opened the batting for RCB last season, played some quickfire knocks at the top of the order and amassed 373 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of close 140, his second best IPL season ever.

He responded to Dean Jones with a cryptic response, ““So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout....”

So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout .... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) November 16, 2019

The exchange did not end here as Jones is not one to let someone else have the last word. He responded to Parthiv Patel by writing, “Correct !! I have a lot of power! Play well bud! Cos if you don’t... we will let you know on the #selectdugout”

Correct !! I have a lot of power! Play well bud! Cos if you don’t... we will let you know on the #selectdugout 🤣 https://t.co/AbbE2GRNAE — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 16, 2019

The best way for Parthiv Patel to get back at Deano now would be to turn up for RCB in the next season of the IPL and pile on the runs, so that the Aussie thinks twice before berating him again.