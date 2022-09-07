Former cricketers bemused after Team India's unexpected defeat to Sri Lanka nearly knocks them out of Asia Cup

Defending champions Team India suffered a crushing defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma & Co. squared off against Dasun Shanaka in the must-win clash after losing their Super 4 opener to arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The Islanders completed the impressive run chase to stun the entire cricket fraternity with their 6-wicket win over India in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.

From former Indian batter Aakash Chopra to ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, a host of cricketers from the past and present were bemused after India's unexpected defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. The shock 6-wicket trounce has pushed the record-time holders towards the exit door in the Asia Cup. Taking to Twitter after India’s second-straight defeat in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, former Indian pacer Prasad opined that the Rohit-led side has a lot of concerns to address amid the continental tournament.

"India has a lot of concerns to address and they will be very disappointed with this result. Many areas to improve on before the World Cup. A special effort by Sri Lanka though. #IndvsSL," tweeted Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Team India.

India has a lot of concerns to address and they will be very disappointed with this result. Many areas to improve on before the World Cup. A special effort by Sri Lanka though. #IndvsSL — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 6, 2022

If you know that bowling is your weak link, you don’t point fingers at it…you must put the onus on the stronger suit i.e. India’s batting. Failure to score 15-20 above par is where the fault lies. Indian batting isn’t lasting full 20 overs…therefore, no final flourish. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2022

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered praise on the Sri Lankan side for upstaging title contenders and strengthening their bid to enter the final of the Asia Cup. "Terrific discipline by Sri Lankan bowlers who bowled according to the field dimensions. But still 174 is a huge target to get in these conditions. India will have to bowl really good if they want to restrict this confident Lankan team. #IndvsSL," Mishra tweeted.

Terrific discipline by Sri Lankan bowlers who bowled according to the field dimensions. But still 174 is a huge target to get in these conditions. India will have to bowl really good if they want to restrict this confident Lankan team. #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/WXaSP8BSjP — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 6, 2022

Well done Team Sri Lanka you deserve all the applause #INDvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

Shining star for me is #arshdeepsingh . The way he has been precise with his yorkers is heartening to see. Bright kid with a bright future #AsiaCupT20 #INDvSL — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 6, 2022

Team India forever, no matter what 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I9fMSXfmHk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2022

Heartbreak at the end of another thriller, as Sri Lanka clinch the win in the final over.



Well fought, boys. 🙌#PlayBold #AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/U0J4mqVNCR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2022

India have been short of fire in the end-overs. No fangs. It is a concern — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2022

Talking about the match, Indian skipper Rohit played a quick-fire knock of 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav smashed 34 off 29 balls to help India post 173-8 in 20 overs. Riding on half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, Shanaka-led Sri Lanka chased down the challenging total in 19.5 overs. If Pakistan end up defeating Afghanistan on Wednesday, Babar Azam’s men will face Sri Lanka in the final and India will bow out of the showpiece tournament.

