'We're thinking about you as a very good power-hitter': Ex-CSK star recalls Dhoni's support; rates MS as 'best captain'

MS Dhoni, who steered Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles before passing on the baton to his trusted lieutenant Ravindra Jadeja, is known for his astute tactics and calm on-field demeanour. An absolute crowd puller and a fan-favourite in Chennai, Dhoni may have ended his illustrious captaincy spell with the franchise, but his charisma and prominence make it hard to peel off the skipper's tag. (Also Read | 'Dhoni asked me to bowl. I began shivering': India legend recalls World Cup match against Pakistan)

Many players who have flourished under Dhoni have rated him among the finest captains in world cricket, and former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has also bracketed the Indian among the best.

Perera, who has also played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, recalled his interaction with Dhoni, who suggested the "power-hitter" to be his usual self. The Sri Lankan also played under Dhoni in the Rising Pune Supergiants camp.

"The most important thing from the captain and the coach is to back me during a tournament. MS Dhoni was my best captain. He told me, 'If you are selected for any IPL team, it's because we are thinking about you as a very good power-hitter. Don't stop playing your scoring shots'," Perera told ESPN Cricinfo's Cricket Monthly.

Perera was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the IPL title in 2010. They beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs, with Suresh Raina scoring an unbeaten 57 off 35 deliveries. It was also the team's first-ever IPL title.

Perera played 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka with strike rates of 112.46 and 151.64 respectively. He further asked fans not to evaluate a power-hitter on the basis of average as he's got a specific role to play at the crease.

"Fans love power-hitters so much: when they come to the ground they always want to see sixes and fours. But I have to tell fans: don't look at the average for power-hitters. If they can look at our strike rate, then they can see what we can do in any match," he further added.

Dhoni will be seen in action when four-time champions Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. The Chennai-based outfit is yet to record a win under new skipper Jadeja. With three defeats in their first three games, the defending champions are languishing in the eighth position.