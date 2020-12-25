e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former England opening batsman John Edrich, who scored 103 first-class ceturies, dies at 83

Former England opening batsman John Edrich, who scored 103 first-class ceturies, dies at 83

John Edrich played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

cricket Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
British cricketer John Edrich in action against Worcestershire during Surrey's second innings at the Kennington Oval, London.
British cricketer John Edrich in action against Worcestershire during Surrey's second innings at the Kennington Oval, London.(Getty Images)
         

England’s former “fearless” opening batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday. Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander who played for county side Surrey scored 103 first-class centuries.

He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

Former England great Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: “Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !!

“A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with...RIP”

 

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “With John’s passing, we’ve lost a prolific and fearless batsman - one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.

“His duels with some of the world’s best fast bowlers were legendary, and it’s a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rajasthan to track 811 British tourists amid discovery of contagious Covid-19 strain in UK
Rajasthan to track 811 British tourists amid discovery of contagious Covid-19 strain in UK
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Arya Rajendran 21, chosen country’s youngest Mayor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram
Arya Rajendran 21, chosen country’s youngest Mayor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram
South Africa rejects UK claims over new coronavirus variant
South Africa rejects UK claims over new coronavirus variant
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In