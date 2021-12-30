Former India captain Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car accident in Rajasthan - Report

cricket

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin’s car met with an accident on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Soorwal. Azhar escaped unhurt according to his personal assistant, news agency ANI reported.

According to a report on ABP, the accident took place on the Lalsot-Kota highway and the car turned turtle. The former cricketer somehow managed to escape without any serious injuries. Azhar was returning to Ranthambor along with his family and was taken to his hotel in another car, the report further stated.

Azharuddin represented India in 99 Test matches and at one point was the leading run scorer in one-day internationals, before being surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Azhar captained India in three ICC World Cups from 1992 to 1999, leading the team to the semi-final in the 1996 edition.

