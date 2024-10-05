Former India bowler and selector's mother found dead with her throat slit, police reveal details

Former India fast bowler Salil Ankola’s mother was found dead in her flat on Friday afternoon. The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area in Maharashtra's Pune with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look ‘self-inflicted’. From Left: Anil Kumble, Salil Ankola, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar(Getty)

Police stated the deceased lived with her daughter. On Friday, after the maid opened the door on Friday, she found Ankola lying with injuries. "The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," the official said.

"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill. She was suffering from some mental ailment, Gill added.

She was promptly taken to a private hospital, where Ankola was pronounced dead. As of now, police have filed an accidental death case report and further investigation to ascertain the reason behind her death is ongoing.

Salil Ankola's cricket journey

Ankola burst onto the cricket scene with Bombay in the 1988-89 season, capturing a hat-trick and scoring 43 runs against Gujarat. He continued his impressive form with a six-for against Baroda. His performances earned him a swift call-up to the Indian national team, where he made a memorable entrance with a six-wicket haul in the tour opener against Pakistan in 1989-90. Ankola made his Test debut in Karachi against Pakistan, where he claimed 2 wickets for 128 runs.

However, recurring injuries, exacerbated by his lengthy bowling run-up, derailed his international career, and the Karachi Test would remain his sole appearance in the format. Ankola made a comeback to the Indian ODI team in 1993 but was dropped the following year, partly due to his less-than-stellar fielding reputation. He was briefly recalled for the 1996 World Cup and played in one series afterwards before being dropped once more. By the age of 28, Ankola had retired from cricket to embark on a career in acting.

He also served as the chief selector of Mumbai before graduating to the role of a national selector. He was a part of Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee before being replaced by Ajay Ratra last month.