e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19

Khadka, who is ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. Khadka, who is ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

“Having got mild symptoms,i isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive,” he tweeted.

“I am currently under home isolation and will be following all the guidelines as per the doctors...”. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and veteran spinner Basanta Regmi had also tested positive for the infection recently.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
‘National Jiju’: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trips #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In