Former Pakistan captain pitches in MS Dhoni's name as India head coach

After India's ouster from the T20 World Cup 2022, several critics and cricket experts are questioning the role of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. As per experts, the duo experimented a lot with the Indian playing XI before the marquee tournament and but failed to deliver a terrific performance. Team India lost to South Africa in the group stages and was routed by England in the semi-final, losing by 10 wickets. With the defeat in the semi-final, Team India's drought of not winning any ICC trophy since 2013 has continued.

Amid the ongoing debate over an overhaul of Team India's setup including the captain and the coach, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has backed MS Dhoni for the role of India's coach.

"Both VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were fantastic players. But leadership and tactical prowess are very important because a coach also needs to be a mentor to the players. Looking at how successful MS Dhoni was in those aspects, he would be my first choice," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer further suggested the Indian think tank to give more chances to youngsters and new faces in Team India.

"Greater things don't happen unless you take risks. This is not a risk, it is more about testing the players. It won't be the case that everyone will succeed, but you need to at least give people opportunities. By giving them more chances, you will be able to identify one or two players who can fill those gaps," said Butt.

Team India are currently touring New Zeland for a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. Both head Coach Dravid and captain Rohit have been rested for the tour. In their absence, VVS Laxman has taken over as head coach while Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will be captains in T20Is and ODIs respectively.

