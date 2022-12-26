Home / Cricket / Former Pakistan cricketer's brutal 'ball tampering' dig at Shahid Afridi for being named PCB's interim chief selector

Former Pakistan cricketer's brutal 'ball tampering' dig at Shahid Afridi for being named PCB's interim chief selector

Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:21 PM IST

Moments after the big announcement, Shahid Afridi's former teammate took a brutal dig at him, with a tweet on ‘ball tampering'.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan cricket witnessed two major changes in the PCB over the last one week, the second of it being the removal of the Muhammad Wasim-led selection committee. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, was shortly after, named as the interim chief of the selection panel, which also comprised of Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Moments after the big announcement, Afridi's former teammate took a brutal dig at him, with a tweet on ‘ball tampering'.

PCB's two big changes was a result of Pakistan suffering a humiliating 0-3 loss to England in a Test series. This was the first time ever they were whitewashed on home soil in Test history and for the first time they suffered four consecutive losses in Tests.

Ramiz Raja was subsequently sacked from his PCB chairman post with Najam Sethi assuming the position. The Afridi-led panel then took over the selection duties, although they have been kept only for the New Zealand series where Pakistan play a Test and ODI contest.

Moments after the big news, Afridi's former teammate, Danish Kaneria, took to Twitter to share a picture of Afridi's ball-tampering incident from a T20I match in 2010. Kaneria captioned it, “Chief Selector” with a couple of laughing emoticons.

Talking about the incident, Afridi was banned for two T20Is after being found guilty of tampering with the ball in the team's loss to Australia in an ODI game at the WACA. He was was charged with article 2.2.9 offence of the ICC Code of Conduct which pertains to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3 of the Laws of Cricket".

He had later admitted to doing it and added that it has been a common practice among teams. "I shouldn't have done it. It just happened. I was trying to help my bowlers and win a match, one match," he had told Geo TV. "There is no team in the world that doesn't tamper with the ball. My methods were wrong. I am embarrassed, I shouldn't have done it. I just wanted to win us a game but this was the wrong way to do it."

pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket board shaheen afridi
