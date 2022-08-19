Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar takes help of crutch to stand post knee surgery; photo goes viral

Former Pakistan international Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday shared a photo of him, in which he could be seen standing on the support of a crutch. The ex-cricketer, who was in Australia for a knee surgery, informed the fans that he was heading back to Pakistan. He also mentioned that the recent trip to Melbourne was a memorable one but hoped to return to the country in a much fitter condition.

As per Pakistan media reports, Akhtar underwent a partial knee surgery in Australia. Ahead of the surgery, the 'Rawalpindi Express' had shared a video, in which he claimed to have undergone similar surgeries on five occasions during his playing days.

It’s time to head back home now and Thanks my brothers @13kamilkhan & @asad_ali_30 for taking care of me & another memorable trip to Melbourne. Will definitely be back healthier next time. pic.twitter.com/RfxMdJp3p7 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 17, 2022

However, he played down the pain as the joy of representing Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a greater deal for him.

Also Read: The fault in Ruturaj Gaikwad's stars

Akhtar is renowned for his soaring speed across the world and has troubled some of the game's greatest with his ferocious pace and bounce. He also holds the record of delivering the fastest ball, which is clocked at 161.3 kph. The former cricketer had notched the feat against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at Cape Town in 2003.

Nick Knight was the batter who had to face Akhtar's wrath, who after touching 161.3 kph went to deliver the next five balls at the speed of 153.3 kph, 158.4 kph, 158.5 kph, 157.4 kph and 159.5 kph respectively.

Batting at number 11, the tailender had also knocked a 16-ball 43 in the encounter, which was a record at that time. However, Akhtar's sensational effort didn't reap any dividends for the Men In Green then, who were thrashed by 112 runs.

Also Read: Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl puts unfinished university degree, torn shoes behind to make an impact against India

But Akhtar's incredible feat saw him become the first bowler to cross the 100 mph barrier in cricket. Akhtar went on to account for a total of 444 international scalps in all the formats combined.

Shaun Tait holds the record for bowling the second fastest ball in cricket history. The Aussie pacer had recorded 161.1 kph (100.10 mph) against England in 2010 at Lord’s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON