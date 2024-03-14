Former Sri Lanka skipper hospitalised after road accident in Anuradhapura: What we know so far

In a shocking turn of events, former Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne sustained injuries after he was involved in a serious accident. The vehicle in which Thirimanne travelled had a head-on collision near the north-central city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. Thirimanne has been hospitalised after the car accident. The road mishap took place on Thursday. Former Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne played 44 Tests, 127 One Day International (ODIs) and 26 T20Is (Getty Images)

Who is Thirimanne? Know all about former Sri Lanka skipper

Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket in July last year. He was a part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning side back in 2014. The Sri Lanka brought curtains to his 13-year career when he announced his international retirement in 2023. Thirimanne made his international debut in 2010. He featured in 44 Tests, 127 One Day International (ODIs) and 26 T20Is. The former Sri Lanka skipper represented the Asian giants in two ODI World Cups. Thirimanne also captained Sri Lanka in 5 ODIs.

Thirimanne's car collided with a lorry

As per a report filed in Ada Derana, Thirimanne was admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. He sustained minor injuries in the road accident. "Police mentioned that the car in which Thirimanne was travelling had collided with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction at around 07.45 a.m. this morning," it stated. "Three other individuals travelling in the car, the driver of the lorry and another person have been injured and hospitalised."

Did you know?

Interestingly, Thirimanne's final international appearance was against India in 2022. He played in the Bengaluru Test match between the two teams. Opener Thirimanne was out for a duck in the 2nd innings of the Bengaluru Test. Rohit Sharma’s Team India ended up thrashing Sri Lanka by 238 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former Sri Lanka batter smashed his last three centuries against Bangladesh back in 2021. In the 2015 season, the former Sri Lanka skipper amassed 861 runs in 25 games. He capped off the season with a century and six half-centuries.