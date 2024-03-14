Shreyas Iyer keeps back pain aside, matches Dhol beats with wild dance to celebrate Mumbai's Ranji Trophy win

Shreyas Iyer was seen showing off his dance moves after Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai outclassed Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday (March 14). Rahane's Mumbai ended their eight-year trophyless run to seal the historic Ranji Trophy with the win over Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The spotlight was on Iyer after the India batter rejoined the Mumbai side after his departure from the Test squad. Shreyas Iyer smashed 95 off 111 balls in the Ranji Trophy final(PTI-X)

Iyer failed to live up to expectations in the semi-finals, but the Mumbai batter played a stellar knock for Rahane's men in the Ranji Trophy final. Iyer, who registered a forgetful score of 7 off 15 balls in the 1st innings, narrowly missed out on a match-winning century in Mumbai's second essay. Iyer played a match-altering knock of 95 off 111 balls as the Musheer Khan-inspired side upstaged Vidarbha in the final. After Mumbai's epic win, a video of Iyer celebrating the title triumph with his teammates has garnered the attention of fans.

What Tendulkar said about Iyer?

From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, several icons of the game made their presence felt at the Wankhede Stadium during the Ranji Trophy final. India captain Rohit was in attendance when Iyer slammed a fine half-century for Mumbai. Batting legend Tendulkar also lauded Iyer for his stroke-filled knock in the final.

"First, a crucial partnership between @ajinkyarahane88 and Musheer Khan put Mumbai in a solid position. Then, Musheer's stand with @ShreyasIyer15 has taken the game further away from Vidarbha. Had a good time watching the game today with my friends and colleagues," Tendulkar said.

Did you know?

Iyer did not field for the second straight day in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. According to a report, Iyer's back issues have resurfaced in the Ranji Trophy. Iyer was discarded from BCCI's list of contracted players. The premier batter failed to make himself available for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the time. For ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy, Iyer and his teammate Ishan Kishan lost their central contracts. After clinching the Ranji Trophy title, Mumbai's Iyer will lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).