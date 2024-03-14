Shreyas Iyer's back issues resurface in Ranji Trophy, doubts emerge over NCA's 'no fresh injury' assessment: Report

India's star batter, Shreyas Iyer, had been among the headlines for reasons both on and off the field over the past month. Iyer was dropped from the Indian team following the second Test in Visakhapatnam against England in February without an explanation. This followed his removal from BCCI central contracts; Iyer had complained of back pain after the second Test but the NCA deemed him fit. Mumbai: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha(PTI)

Following his exclusion from the annual contracts list, Iyer, adhering to the BCCI's diktat over players' participation in the Ranji Trophy, joined Mumbai's squad in the domestic first-class tournament. He remained part of the playing XI as Mumbai took on Vidarbha in the final this week.

However, a report from the Times of India now states that Iyer has developed a back issue again and could potentially miss the start of the season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. If true, this prompts a major question: was the Indian batter forced to make a return to competitive action in the Ranji Trophy?

The newspaper reports that the back injury plaguing Iyer resurfaced during his impressive 95-run innings in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium. Throughout his 111-ball knock on Tuesday, Iyer had to pause twice to seek treatment from the Mumbai physiotherapist for back spasms.

However, on Day Four of the Ranji Trophy final, the 29-year-old was unable to take the field for the entire day. TOI reports that Iyer underwent a scan of his back at a hospital, indicating the severity of his injury and raising concerns about his future participation in the tournament.

“It’s not looking good. It’s the same back injury which has got aggravated. It’s unlikely that he will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL,” the newspaper reported, citing a source.

It further added that Iyer had communicated issues relating to his back to the Indian team management during the series against England as well. “During the recently-held Test series against England at home, he had told the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again.”

Iyer's back injury issues

Shreyas Iyer was forced to miss the entire Indian Premier League season last year due to a back injury. He underwent a back surgery in April and was subsequently ruled out of India's final in the World Test Championship against Australia as well.

After spending months on the sidelines in rehab and recovery, the 29-year-old made a return to the national team in the Asia Cup and eventually took part in the 2023 World Cup as well. Iyer was the third-highest run-getter for India in the tournament, with 530 runs to his name in 11 matches.