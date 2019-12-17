e-paper
Home / Cricket / Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher passes away

Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher passes away

Basil Butcher was the first cricketer from the Amerindian descent to represent the West Indies.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Florida
Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher
Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher has passed away after prolonged illness, Cricket West Indies confirmed on Tuesday. He was 86. Butcher was the first cricketer from the Amerindian descent to represent the West Indies.

“Sad news for the West Indies Cricket Family. Former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher died earlier today (Monday) in Florida, according to his son Basil Butcher jr.,” CWI said in a tweet.

Butcher, who made his Test debut in 1958 against India, scored 486 runs in the series at an average of 69.42. He played 44 Tests for the West Indies, amassing 3104 runs with seven centuries and 16 fifties at an average of 43. He was the first person of Amerindian descent to represent the West Indies.

He is best remembered for his knocks in England -- his 133 at Lord’s in 1963 and 209* in Nottingham in 1966. In India, Butcher had scored 486 runs at an average of 69.42, including centuries at Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Madras (now Chennai).

The right-handed batsman struggled until the 1963 tour of England, where he rediscovered his form by making 383 runs which included an innings of 133 from a team total of just 229, helping the West Indies to a draw at Lord’s. The innings became legendary because during the interval he came to know through a letter that his wife had a miscarriage back home in Guyana.

Butcher was also an occasional leg-spinner. He took five Test wickets which all came in the one innings, 5 for 34 against England at the Port-of-Spain in 1967-68. He was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1970.

Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Man in viral photo raining blows with a baton is a cop, not a civilian: Police
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
WhatsApp’s 5 privacy features every user must know
Maruti sells six lakh automatics in five years: AGS vs CVT vs AT explained
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
