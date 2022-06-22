Four Indian players to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England

Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are the players who will play for Leicestershire. “LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness),” the club said in its statement.

“The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads,” they further said.

The Test match against England is set to be played from July 1. It will be considered as the fifth Test of the series that was played last year. The match was postponed at the time due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases within the Indian camp. The visitors lead the series 2-1.

A lot has changed for both teams since the series was postponed last year. Virat Kohli stepped down as India's captain earlier this year and Rohit Sharma took over. All-rounder Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has taken over as England captain after Joe Root was sacked.

Both sides also have new head coaches. While Ravi Shastri stepped down last year and Rahul Dravid took over for India, Brendon McCullum was appointed as England's Test coach after Chris Silverwood was sacked last month.

