Fourth umpire for England-New Zealand T20I a former porn star

Stirrat was also fired as the Chief Executive of the New Zealand Professional Golfers' Association 10 years ago when his secret identity came out in the open.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Auckland
England bowler Matt Parkinson appeals successfully for the wicket of Tim Southee during the T20 cricket match between England and New Zealand in Napier, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019(AP)
England bowler Matt Parkinson appeals successfully for the wicket of Tim Southee during the T20 cricket match between England and New Zealand in Napier, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019(AP)
         

Garth Stirrat, who was part of the team of umpires for the third T20I between New Zealand and England held at Nelson on November 5, is a former porn star. The 51-year-old was the fourth umpire for the match, which New Zealand won by 14 runs.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Stirrat featured in a graphic spread in a magazine. It is further reported that he used the name ‘Steve Parnell’ while filming. The New Zealand players knew of Stirrat’s history and had told the England players about it as well.

ALSO READ: Malan, Morgan shatter partnership record against NZ

Stirrat was also fired as the Chief Executive of the New Zealand Professional Golfers’ Association 10 years ago when his secret identity came out in the open.

He has since built a successful career as a cricket umpire, officiating in a number of women’s international matches.

England bounced from the defeat in Nelson by hammering New Zealand by 76 runs in the fourth T20I held in Napier on Friday. The series is level at 2-2 and the decisive T20I will be played in Auckland on Sunday.

