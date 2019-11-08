New Zealand vs England: Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan shatter partnership record in Napier T20I

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:41 IST

England batsmen Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan rewrote history books during the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Friday. The duo played a massive role in England’s 76-run victory to level the five-match series 2-2. The decider will be played in Auckland on Sunday. Malan smashed an unbeaten 103 off 51 deliveries inclusive of nine boundaries and six sixes while Morgan hit 91 off 41 deliveries and cracked seven boundaries and sixes each. The put together 182 runs for the third wicket to power England’s score to 241/3 in 20 overs.

Courtesy of this partnership, Malan and Morgan now hold the record for highest T20I partnership for third wicket. The previous record was held by Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan, who had stitched together 152 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Earlier, put into bat, England lost Jonny Bairstow in the fourth over while Tom Banton made 31 before becoming Mitchell Santner’s second victim. Morgan walked out to join Malan and the left-handers lit up McLean Park.

Malan became only the second Englishman to hit a century in a Twenty20 International when he smacked his sixth six, reaching the mark quicker than Alex Hales with his 60-ball hundred against Sri Lanka during the 2014 World Cup. Malan’s unbeaten 103 off 51 balls also included nine boundaries.

“Not very often you have days like that when every time you have a hack at one it lands safe or goes for six,” Malan said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

“It’s as good as it gets.

“Felt like I had rhythm today, glad I clicked especially with these short boundaries.”

Morgan, at the other end, put up a six-hitting display of his own, clobbering seven of them as he threatened to eclipse Malan’s hundred.

The England captain, twice caught off waist-high full-tosses which were subsequently adjudged no-balls, eventually holed out after his 41-ball blitz.

England, who were 88-2 at the halfway mark, plundered 153 runs from the final 10 overs.

Martin Guptill (27) and Colin Munro (30) put on 54 runs for the opening stand before the wheels came off New Zealand’s chase.

Tom Curran dismissed Guptill and Parkinson (4-47) struck twice in the seventh over to rock the hosts.

Tim Southee hit four sixes in his 39 but New Zealand did not get a significant partnership that could take them close to the target.

((With Reuters inputs))