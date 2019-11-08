e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

New Zealand vs England, 4th T20I at Napier - As it happened

New Zealand vs England live score: All highlights of England vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Napier through our commentary and scorecard.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England live score: Follow Live updates of England vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Napier through our commentary and scorecard.
New Zealand vs England live score: Follow Live updates of England vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Napier through our commentary and scorecard.(AP)
         

It was a smashing performance by England as they beat New Zealand by 76 runs in the fourth T20I. Dawid Malan slammed his maiden century while Eoin Morgan peeled off the fastest fifty by an England batsman.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said the hard Napier wicket was ideal for bowling first. “It looks a good wicket, It usually has a bit of pace in it here,” said.

England’s Eoin Morgan said he was “not bothered” about batting first and expected a better performance from his young side after a batting collapse saw them lose five wickets for 10 runs.

Both sides have made two changes with Trent Boult coming into the New Zealand side for Lockie Ferguson for his first appearance in the series while Daryl Mitchell replaces Jimmy Neesham. For England, Chris Jordan and Jonny Bairstow return to replace Adil Rashid and James Vince.

 

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news