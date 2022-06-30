'From being called "not Test material" in 2018 to leading India...': Twitter reacts as Bumrah named captain for 5th Test

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the captain of the side for the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England, starting July 1. Bumrah was named the skipper of the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to Covid-19 infection. In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that Rohit had tested positive for the virus in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Thursday morning.

Bumrah will become the 36th Indian captain in the longest format of the game, and will be the first pacer to lead the team after the great Kapil Dev. In addition, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the vice-captain of the side for the England Test.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah to captain India vs England in 5th Edgbaston Test after Rohit Sharma fails to recover from Covid on time

Bumrah, who has played 29 Tests for India so far, will also be the first specialist fast bowler to lead the team in Tests. As he was officially announced as Indian captain for the game on Thursday, here's how Twitter reacted:

After a gap of three decades, a pacer is going to lead Team India in the longest format. Go well Bumrah ? — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) June 30, 2022

From being branded as "not Test Match material" in 2018 to going on lead India in 2022, Jasprit Bumrah has achieved so much in such a short span of time.



India's best ever pace Bowler will scale many more such heights and he doesn't need any Trophy/Cup to prove his credentials. — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) June 30, 2022

I know it's temporary, but when was the last time that 2 fast bowlers (Bumrah & Cummins in this case) were leading their respective test sides at almost the same time?



My mind goes back to 2003 when both Shaun Pollock & Waqar Younis were still captains of SA & PAK resp. https://t.co/BJLzo3wMPO — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 30, 2022

Ngl but Jasprit Bumrah as Indian Test Captain has good ring to it 🙌. pic.twitter.com/ZwGaV0RppS — Shreyas yaps Cricket (@Cricchancellor) June 30, 2022

Elated for Jasprit Bumrah. Across all formats, India's most reliable and consistent bowler since debut. #INDvsENG — Shankar (@shankarstake) June 30, 2022

So so excited for Bumrah to lead tomorrow. No denying the fact that he is a very intelligent reader of the game ? and was the bowling spearhead through Virat's golden time as skip — shrey nagrath (@shreynagrath) June 30, 2022

Bumrah has been acknowledged widely as the undisputed leader of the fast bowling group but come Friday, the challenge against Ben Stokes' side will be very different when he walks out for the toss at the Edgbaston. This is also the first time Bumrah leads India in any format.

Fast bowlers in Indian context have never been considered for leadership contention and Kapil Dev, the world-class all-rounder, was more of a fast-medium bowler in his prime and later a medium-fast as time progressed. Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, two fine exponents of fast bowling, were never considered for vice-captaincy, let alone a leadership role during their heydays. And hence, it took 35 years for India to have another pacer captain.

India are currently leading the five-Test series 2-1, but face an in-form English team that beat world champions New Zealand 3-0 in the Test series that concluded last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON