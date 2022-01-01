From massive home season to T20 World Cup Down Under: Team India's cricket schedule for 2022

In 2021, India had some stellar performances in overseas Tests and a captaincy chance which saw Rohit Sharma taking over the realms from Virat Kohli in the limited-overs format. This year, India are set to spend time on the road again which sees another global tournament – the Men's T20 World Cup, among many important tours and home series.

2022 also sees the Indian Premier League being expanded to 10 teams, as the mega auction for the revamped tournament takes place in February. As the India senior men's side attempts to chase glory in all formats, let's take a detailed look at its schedule:

South Africa tour

Virat Kohli and his men are currently taking part in the three-Test series in South Africa, with the visitors leading 1-0. India breached fortress Centurion in the first Test and eye their first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

The Tests will be followed by three ODIs which see KL Rahul leading the Indian team in absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

South Africa vs India (3 Tests, 3 ODIs)

2nd Test - January 3-7, Johannesburg

3rd Test - January 11-15, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI - January 19, Paarl

2nd ODI - January 21, Paarl

3rd ODI - January 23, Cape Town

Home series against West Indies, Sri Lanka

Following the tour of South Africa, India are scheduled to begin their home season against West Indies on February 6. The Caribbean outfit tours India for three Tests and as many T20Is.

India will then host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20Is.

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I - February 18, Vizag

3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I: March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamshala

3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow

Indian Premier League

As with every year, the dates in April and May are likely to be booked for the IPL. In 2020, the league was postponed to September/October due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was played in two phases – again, due to the Covid-19 situation in India.

Home series against South Africa

India rarely do play home season in June due to extreme heat in the country but the side hosts South Africa this year for a five-match T20I series. The series wraps India's home season for 2022.

India vs South Africa (5 T20Is)

1st T20I - June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I: June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I: June 19, Delhi

England tour

India kickstart their journey on the road with the tour of England, where the side will play the last Test of the five-match series which was interrupted last year due to Covid cases in the Indian camp. This will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

England vs India (5th Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

5th Test - July 1-5, Manchester

1st T20I - July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI - July 12, London

2nd ODI - July 14, London

3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester

West Indies tour

India will return to the Caribbean islands for the first time since 2019 when the side visited the country straight after the ODI World Cup. The Indian team will take on the Windies in the three-match T20I and ODI series.

The dates for the tour are yet to be announced, but it is likely to be played in July-August.

Asia Cup

In September, the Asia Cup – originally scheduled for 2020 and then postponed to 2021 – makes a return this year. The tournament will take place in Sri Lanka and will also see India take on arch-rivals Pakistan. The dates for the Asia Cup are yet to be announced.

T20 World Cup

India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, will aim to end their ICC trophy drought in the global tournament in Australia. The side was eliminated in the Super 12s stage in the 2021 edition. The 2022 T20 World Cup takes place between October 16 to November 13.

Bangladesh tour

The side will tour Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs. The dates are yet to be announced.