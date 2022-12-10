From one ODI double-centurion to other: Sehwag's brilliant tweet for Ishan Kishan after incredible 210 vs Bangladesh

Team India's star youngster Ishan Kishan produced an incredible outing in the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday, as he became the only fourth Indian to score a double-hundred in the format. Ishan scored a brilliant 210 off just 131 deliveries and registered his name in the record books as the fastest double-centurion in ODI history. The youngster reached the mark in 126 balls, breaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle's record, who had scored his 200th run in 138 deliveries.

Following Ishan Kishan's sensational knock in Chattogram, wishes poured in for the youngster from the cricket fraternity and India's former opener Virender Sehwag had a heartwarming tweet for Ishan. Sehwag is one of the four Indians to have scored an ODI double-hundred and he wrote, “That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN.”

Sehwag had scored a double century in ODIs in 2011 during a match against West Indies. He hit 219 off 149 deliveries, which was a record for the highest score in ODIs until it was beaten by fellow countryman Rohit Sharma, who scored 264 against Sri Lanka.

Incidentally, Ishan got an opportunity to play in the final ODI after an injury to Rohit; the Indian captain had injured his thumb while fielding at slips during the second match of the series. While the youngster made the most of the opportunity and surpassed Gayle's record, he also bettered Virender Sehwag's record of the fastest 150 in ODI cricket for India. The veteran batter had reached the landmark in 112 balls while Kishan reached the figure in 103 balls.

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad also tweeted his congratulatory wishes for Ishan Kishan. “Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch. #INDvsBAN,” he wrote.

Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, wrote, “Incredible inning with outstanding shot selection by Ishan Kishan.”

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Ishan Kishan, well played Champ.”

Kishan, who is 24 years and 145 days old also became the youngest batter in the history of ODIs to smash a double hundred.

