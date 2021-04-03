From SRK's clash at Wankhede to Ashwin's Mankading: A look at top five controversies in IPL history

Apart from being a thrilling tournament with some of the most exciting cricketing action taking place, the Indian Premier League has also been a hub for inviting controversies, some of which took place on the field, while some that happened outside.

As the Indian Premier League, 2021 season approaches, here is a look at some of the most memorable controversies in Indian Premier League history:

1) Shah Rukh Khan’s fight at Wankhede

During Indian Premier League 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an alteraction with the security staff at Wankhede Stadium following a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. KKR won the match, after which Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate the result with a group of children, but when the security staff tried to stop the children from entering the stadium, it led to a heated exchange between SRK and the authorities. SRK was banned from the stadium by MCA, which was finally lifted in 2015.

2) How about renaming ‘Mankad’ to Ashwin?

R Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ act to dismiss Jos Buttler is perhaps the biggest controversy of IPL 2019. During the KXIP vs RR match, Ashwin stopped in his delivery stride seeing Jos Buttler taking a head start at the non-striker’s end and whipped the bails off. Buttler was given out and he made no attempts to hide his anger while walking off. Buttler’s dismissal triggered a collapse and RR lost the match by 14 runs despite being in a dominant position till the time Buttler was there. That Ashwin did not warn Buttler before Mankading him created more controversy. The KXIP captain was criticised for his ‘unsporting act’. He received some support from the Indian counterparts, who argued that Ashwin’s act was well within the laws of the game.

3) Captain (not so) cool

MS Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct after he stormed onto the field during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. The moment took place when umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised his hand to signal for a no-ball immediately after Ben Stokes delivered a full toss. But he decided to consult square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford before taking the final call, and Oxenford deemed it a fair delivery. It was the last over of the match and CSK needed 8 from 3 balls to win. The match came to a standstill as Dhoni invaded the pitch to speak to the umpires. The match resumed with Oxenford's call standing, though Mitchell Santner struck a boundary off the final ball to win the match for his team.

4) Sreesanth-Harbhajan slap gate

The first season of the Indian Premier League saw the slap gate incident involving Harbhajan Singh and fast bowler S Sreesanth. After Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan engaged in an argument with Sreesanth, and allegedly slapped him. Harbhajan was handed an 11-game ban after the incident by the BCCI.

5) Anushka Sharma vs Sunil Gavaskar

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw a huge controversy when some of the comments made by Sunil Gavaskar on commentary during an IPL match between KXIP and RCB did not sit well with Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. Gavaskar, referring to a viral video of Anushka bowling to Kohli in the building compound, said on commentary: “Kohli faced only Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown.” Anushka, in a statement on social media, slammed Gavaskar for the remark. In an interview with India Today, Gavaskar later clarified that his comment was interpreted in a wrong manner.