From T20 World Cup hero to IPL 2026 struggles: Sanju Samson’s CSK shift exposes a battle between instinct and structure

It could be a tad too much to say that Samson is to blame, but it is partially his fault, too, considering his experience and role in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Samson was traded to CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan Royals. It looked like one of the best trade moves in IPL history, but it hasn't really gone according to plan for the former RR captain.

Sanju Samson is running out of time as Chennai Super Kings crashed to another defeat in IPL 2026 on Saturday, and the India opener once again failed to have an impact. Travelling to Hyderabad, CSK had high hopes as they were on a two-match winning streak. But they failed to stretch that streak as SRH bowlers came out on top against a crumbling CSK batting order.

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From T20 World Cup hero to IPL 2026 struggles Samson's inconsistency is well-known, and it was fully exposed during India's series against New Zealand before the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he failed miserably and was dropped from the playing XI for the ICC tournament. It was only after his stunning comeback in the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe that he found his form once again. He got unbeaten 97 against West Indies, then 89 in the semifinals and the final, respectively. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament, despite playing in only five games.

After the T20 World Cup final, it looked like Samson was back again, and he had cemented his spot as India's premier opener in T20s. But fast forward to April 18, and he is once again going through a rough patch in form, having been highly inconsistent for CSK.

Although, he smacked an unbeaten 115* vs Delhi Capitals, his other performances with the bat has been totally disastrous. Other than his ton, his other scores are 6, 7, 9, 48 and 7.

Against SRH, he could only manage seven off three balls, but even that looked lucky. He could have been dismissed in the first ball of the run chase, when he pulled Praful Hinge straight towards fine leg. But luckily, it had enough to sail over the fielder and go for a six. Hinge thought he had his wicket and had his arms out in celebration. Then in the second over's delivery, he was sent back to the CSK dugout, losing his wicket to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Receiving a short length delivery, outside off, Samson went for the pull shot, and toe-ended it to mid-on for a catch by Klaasen.

Considering his calibre and position as India's premier T20 opener, it is a shock to see his position in the Orange Cap race. He is 12th in the standings with 192 runs in six matches at an average of 38.40, and he has been striking at 174.54. He has the most fours (15) this season, but when it comes to sixes (4), he is 30th in the list.

Struggling to balance caution and aggression At RR, Samson was known for his free-flowing hitting. In CSK, he has changed his approach but hasn't yet been able to adapt to it. He is trying to play more situational cricket, which has led to a cautious approach, marked by hesitation early in his innings and, consequently, early dismissals. His performance in the T20 World Cup saw him take up the anchor role, and he has been trying to do that in IPL 2026. But bowlers and opposition teams are well-prepared for him.

There has also been a slight technical chance, where he has been trying to focus more on becoming his team's anchor, rather than his usual free-flowing approach. It also shows that he is trying to adapt to the slow pitch at Chepauk.

The main issue with his plan to play the anchor role is that he needs a clearer shot selection plan. But that also means that he needs to perfect his timing. His timing has been off this season, except for the 115* knock vs DC.

CSK face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming fixture on Thursday and need to bounce back to winning ways. All eyes will once again be on Samson, and CSK will also need to find his right opening partner, either Mhatre or Ruturaj Gaikwad.