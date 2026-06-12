From working odd jobs to making it to Australian squad, the Nikhil Chaudhary story

Chandigarh: Punjab all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary is on the brink of creating history after earning his maiden call-up to the Australian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. If selected in the playing XI, the 30-year-old will become the first Indian-born male cricketer to represent Australia in more than six decades, marking an extraordinary chapter in one of cricket’s most inspiring journeys. Punjab all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has been picked up in the Australian T20 squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. (Instagram)

Leg-spinner Chaudhary’s inclusion comes after Australia were forced to make adjustments to their squad following Travis Head’s absence due to personal reasons. The Hobart Hurricanes star, who has steadily built a reputation in Australian domestic cricket over the past three years, now finds himself one step away from the international stage.

For Chaudhary, the call-up is the culmination of a remarkable journey that began in Punjab. Born in Delhi, he moved to Ludhiana with his family when he was just two years old. It was in Punjab’s cricketing system that his talent first flourished.

Under the guidance of coach Charanjit Banghu in Ludhiana, Chaudhary was groomed into an all-rounder, a move that would eventually shape his cricketing identity. He represented Punjab at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels before progressing through the ranks to make his List-A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of Harbhajan Singh.

Former India speedster and a friend, Siddharth Kaul lauded Chaudhary’s efforts in a foreign land and felt the spinner had belief that he could represent Australia one day.

“He was playing and performing in white-ball cricket well in Punjab. Like the present crop of players, he too believed in his abilities and taking chances. He could have continued cricket and played IPL but he went abroad and tried hard to make a mark. He started as a fast bowler like me, but now is a great mystery spinner. His rise in the BBL has been phenomenal. And doing well in a sport for another country and making adaptations to the food, culture etc is not easy. He is a hard-working guy and deserves the national call-up.”

During his time with Punjab, Chaudhary shared the dressing room with several future stars, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. He also featured in 14 limited-overs matches for the state side and even trialled with the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL.

However, his cricketing career took an unexpected turn during the Covid-19 pandemic. While visiting an uncle in Queensland, Australia, international borders shut down, leaving him stranded. Rather than returning, Chaudhary decided to pursue his cricketing dreams in Australia.

The early years were far from glamorous. He worked multiple jobs to support himself, including shifts at a Mexican restaurant, where he once suffered a finger injury, and later as a postal delivery worker. Yet his determination never wavered.

His breakthrough came when former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, then his coach at Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, recommended him to the Hobart Hurricanes. The opportunity transformed his career.

Over the past three Big Bash League seasons, Chaudhary has emerged as a vital member of the Hurricanes setup. Known for his explosive batting, useful leg-spin and energetic personality, he has become a fan favourite, particularly for his Kabaddi-inspired wicket celebrations that reflect his Punjabi roots.

His finest BBL season came last summer when he scored 307 runs at an average of 30.70 and an impressive strike rate of 153. A naturally aggressive batter, Chaudhary has thrived against pace bowling, recording a strike rate of 180 against fast bowlers during the season.

His rise has not been limited to white-ball cricket. Earlier this year, he earned his maiden Tasmania state contract following a successful Sheffield Shield campaign in which he scored a century against New South Wales and claimed a five-wicket haul against Queensland.

Although not yet an Australian citizen, Chaudhary qualifies to represent Australia under ICC eligibility regulations as a permanent resident.

Australia has seen several cricketers of Indian heritage, including Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha, play international cricket. However, no Indian-born male cricketer has represented Australia since Gujarat-born leg-spinner Rex Sellers featured in the 1964 Test in Calcutta.

That statistic underlines the significance of Chaudhary’s selection. From the grounds of Ludhiana to the bright lights of Australian cricket, his story is one of resilience, perseverance and ambition.

With Australia’s T20I series against Bangladesh beginning next week in Chattogram, Chaudhary now stands on the threshold of history. A debut cap would not only reward years of hard work but also make him a trailblazer for aspiring cricketers chasing opportunities beyond borders.