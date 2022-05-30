Full list of IPL 2022 prize money details: Jos Buttler richest player after 6 awards, GT take home colossal amount

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a close on Sunday evening with debutant Gujarat Titans clinching the prestigious title after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Leading the team from the front, franchise captain Hardik Pandya produced a brilliant all-round performance, scalping three wickets and then adding 34 runs with the bat. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Pandya's clinical figures, which read 3/17 in 4 overs, helped Gujarat restrict Rajasthan for 130/9 in 20 overs after they opted to bat first. They then completed the paltry 131-run chase in just 18.1 overs making the finale a one-sided affair.

However, Rajasthan did have something to cheer about in the end. Star opener Jos Buttler, who finished as the leading run-scorer, took home almost every individual honour, which included handsome cash prize.

Here are the details of all the cash prize that were handed to players during the post-match presentation ceremony:

Buttler, who finished the season with 863 runs, bagged six individual prizes and a total cash of sixty lakhs.

Buttler smashed a total of 45 sixes during the course of the tournament, which was the most by any player. He was rewarded ₹10,00,000 for this incredible feat. In terms of fours, Buttler knocked 83 boundaries, which again was the highest by any individual, and was awarded another ₹10,00,000 for this feat.

Apart from smashing the most number of sixes and fours, Buttler was awarded another ₹10,00,000 for being the gamechanger of the season. He was given another ₹10,00,000 for being the power player of the season.

He received another ₹10,00,000 for winning the Orange Cap and another ₹10,00,000 for being the most valuable player of the season.

Gujarat Titans speedster Lockie Ferguson bowled a delivery clocking 157.3 kmph on the speedometer in the finale. This was the fastest delivery of the season, which helped him win ₹10,00,000.

Umran Malik was awarded the emerging player of the season, which saw the 22-year-old win ₹10,00,000.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the season, won ₹10,00,000.

Evin Lewis' catch that eliminated Kolkata Knight Riders from the play-offs race was picked as the best catch of the season. He received a cash prize of ₹10,00,000.

In terms of teams, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals were handed a hefty amount of ₹12.5 crore for finishing as the runners-up. Meanwhile, champion Gujarat got ₹20 crore.

Hardik Pandya was awarded the punch striker of the season, for which he won the Tata Punch car, which was put on display throughout the season.

