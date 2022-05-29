Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Vande Mataram' rings out loud in stadium as over 1,00,000 fans sing with AR Rahman in IPL final closing ceremony
cricket

Watch: 'Vande Mataram' rings out loud in stadium as over 1,00,000 fans sing with AR Rahman in IPL final closing ceremony

  • Over a lakh fans came together to sing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ with AR Rahman during the closing ceremony of the 2022 IPL
The massive crowd joined AR Rahman in singing the song.&nbsp;(IPL Twitter)
The massive crowd joined AR Rahman in singing the song. (IPL Twitter)
Published on May 29, 2022 07:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Singer and composer AR Rahman's rendition of his song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ became a highlights of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final due to how the massive crowd at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium's official capacity is 1,32,000 and while the number of fans in attendance on Sunday has not been officially revealed, there are very few pockets of empty seats visible at the stadium and the crowd joined in with AR Rahman in singing the booming chorus part of his signature song. (More IPL News)

IPL Final Live: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

The closing ceremony featured performances from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as well in addition to Rahman.

This is just the second match to be held at the stadium this season in the IPL, with the second qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the first to be held there. A number of fans tweeted about the experience of watching Rahman performing the song in front of the massive fans.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who is part of the commentary team for the tournament, also tweeted a video of the stadium.

RR face newcomers Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. RR are playing in their first final since 2008, when the late spin great Shane Warne led them to the title in the inaugural season of the IPL. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have managed to reach the final in their debut season itself. They dominated the league stage and beat RR in Qualifier 1 to go through to the final. RR bounced back with a comprehensive win over RCB, with Jos Buttler returning to form after a subdued second half of the league stage by scoring his fourth century of the season. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 rajasthan royals gujarat titans + 1 more
ipl 2022 rajasthan royals gujarat titans
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out