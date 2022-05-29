IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans seek maiden crown in blockbuster clash with Rajasthan Royals
- IPL 2022 Final Live Score, GT vs RR: Debutants Gujarat Titans take on Shane Warne-inspired Rajasthan Royals in the title clash. Follow Live Updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT vs RR Live Score, IPL Final 2022: Gujarat Titans seek a title in debut season as they face Shane Warne-inspired Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are looking for a fairy tale victory after enjoying a dominant season run. In-form Jos Buttler led Rajasthan's fightback in the second qualifier to knock out Royal Challengers Bangalore and reach their first IPL final after they won the inaugural edition in 2008. He equalled Virat Kohli's record of four tons in an IPL season with 106 not out during Rajasthan's chase, and leads the season's batting chart with 824 runs. Gujarat, on the other hand, stormed into the final when they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in the first play-off. The tournament entrants, led by Hardik Pandya, have established themselves as the team to beat this year after topping the league table. Gujarat also were the first to book a play-off spot. They are playing at their home ground at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
May 29, 2022 04:56 PM IST
IPL 2022 GT vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals squad
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.
May 29, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Updates: Gujarat Titans squad
Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
May 29, 2022 04:54 PM IST
IPL 2022 Final Live Score, GT vs RR: Jos Buttler on Shane Warne
Fourteen years ago, Warne led underdogs Rajasthan to glory in the lucrative T20 tournament's inaugural season.
"Shane Warne... is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in that first season," said star batsman Jos Buttler, who notched up a game-defining ton against RCB in the Qualifier-2.
"We will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride."
May 29, 2022 04:53 PM IST
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Shane Warne-inspired Rajasthan eye second title
The debutants face inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals, who look to win the crown for Shane Warne. The Australian spin legend, who led underdogs Rajasthan to glory in 2008, died just weeks before the start of the 10-team competition this year.
May 29, 2022 04:48 PM IST
GT vs RR Final Live Score: Rajasthan coach effusive in praise for Hardik Pandya
"It's really going to be a tough challenge," said Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara said before the title showdown. "He (Pandya) is an exceptional player. He has led his side really well," the former Sri Lanka captain further said.
"They are an exceptional team, highly skilled, really well settled, performing at peak consistently through this entire tournament."
May 29, 2022 04:45 PM IST
GT vs RR Live Cricket Score: Rashid Khan on Gujarat Titans' dream run
"The more important thing was the balance that we had in the team really helped us to reach this position," Rashid, before the blockbuster final, said about his team's dream run this season.
"Everyone on the team had been certain of what role they were to play. There was no confusion in the players' mind."
May 29, 2022 04:43 PM IST
GT vs RR Final Live Score: Gujarat Titans bowling attack
Rashid Khan will also look to rattle the opposition. The Afghanistan superstar has plucked 18 wickets with his leg-spin at an economy of just 6.73.
Lockie Ferguson (12 wickets), youngsters Yash Dayal (10 wickets) and Sai Kishore (4 wickets) will also look to shine in Ahmedabad where the stadium has the capacity to accommodate 1.32 lakh fans.
May 29, 2022 04:42 PM IST
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Live Score: Spotlight on Mohammed Shami
On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans have Mohammed Shami spearheading the pace attack. With 19 wickets under his belt, the senior India pacer has been effective with the new ball. The onus will be on Shami to provide early breakthroughs.
May 29, 2022 04:37 PM IST
GT VS RR Final Live Score: Gujarat Titans play at home ground in Ahmedabad
As they play in front of home fans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will expect a steady start from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the start.
When it comes to adding finishing touches, power-hitter Rahul Tewatia will need to fire for his side towards the end. So far, he has scored 217 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31 and the best score of an unbeaten 43.
Tewatia, the former Rajasthan man, hammered two sixes in the last two balls to snatch a one-run victory over Punjab Kings last month.
May 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates
While Hardik Pandya has earned praise for his tactical acumen, David Miller has revelled in the middle order. The hard-hitting South African batter, who has scored 449 runs including two match-winning half-centuries, slammed three sixes off Prasidh Krishna to seal the finals berth.
May 29, 2022 04:33 PM IST
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Score: All eyes on Hardik Pandya
Gujarat Titans will rely on captain Hardik Pandya, who has been brilliant in a fresh IPL chapter with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30. Four fifties have come out of his bat in the season. He has also chipped in with some overs after staying away from bowling duties owing to a back injury.
May 29, 2022 04:30 PM IST
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Live Updates: Gujarat Titans on cusp of making history
While Rajasthan seek a second title to end the trophy drought, IPL newbies Gujarat look to write their name into the history books.
They topped the league table and then beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in Qualifier-1 to storm into the final. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be playing at their home ground at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
May 29, 2022 04:29 PM IST
GT VS RR Final Live Score: Rajasthan Royals in inaugural IPL season
It was Rajasthan, led by legendary Shane Warne, who clinched the IPL title in the inaugural season back in 2008. Fourteen years hence, IPL newbies Gujarat look to write their name into the history books
May 29, 2022 04:25 PM IST
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals! When the tournament started two months back, nobody would have imagined Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson walking out for the toss in the finale!
Cricket is a game of uncertainties and we have seen two strong teams enjoying a dream run this season! Titans seek maiden crown in debut season while Shane Warne-inspired Royals chase the title for Warnie! Stay tuned for live updates!
