IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans seek maiden crown in blockbuster clash with Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL Final 2022: Gujarat Titans seek a title in debut season as they face Shane Warne-inspired Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are looking for a fairy tale victory after enjoying a dominant season run. In-form Jos Buttler led Rajasthan's fightback in the second qualifier to knock out Royal Challengers Bangalore and reach their first IPL final after they won the inaugural edition in 2008. He equalled Virat Kohli's record of four tons in an IPL season with 106 not out during Rajasthan's chase, and leads the season's batting chart with 824 runs. Gujarat, on the other hand, stormed into the final when they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in the first play-off. The tournament entrants, led by Hardik Pandya, have established themselves as the team to beat this year after topping the league table. Gujarat also were the first to book a play-off spot. They are playing at their home ground at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

