Full list of records broken by SRH as batting trio of Klaasen, Head, Abhishek unleash carnage on Hardik and co

Riding on blistering half-centuries from Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, Sunrisers Hyderabad re-wrote several record books in the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. SRH enthralled the fans on their first home game of the season as they posted the highest-ever total in the IPL history - 277/3 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen (80*) was the top-scorer for SRH against Mumbai Indians.

It was a forgettable outing for MI bowlers as Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first backfired badly for the visitors courtesy a blazing start by Head, who was playing his first IPL match since the 2017 edition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Head went on to score 62 runs off 24 balls and held the record of fastest IPL fifty by an SRH batter -18 balls for a few minutes before Abhishek broke it by achieving the feat in 16 balls.

Fastest IPL fifties for SRH

16 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad in IPL 2024

18 balls - Travis Head vs MI, Hyderabad in IPL 2024

20 balls - David Warner vs CSK, Hyderabad in IPL 2015

20 balls- David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad in IPL 2017

The quickfire half-centuries from the two southpaws helped SRH post the highest score by any IPL team in the first 10 overs of the innings.

Highest scores after first 10 overs in IPL

148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

131/3 - MI vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2021

131/3 - PBKS vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2014

Head was dismissed by Gerald Cotezee after he smashed 9 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Abhishek scored 63 runs off 23 balls as his knock was laced with 3 fours and 7 elegant sixes. Veteran Piyush Chawla got the better of him as he was looking for another biggie but failed to find the elevation.

After Abhishek's departure, Klaasen entered the middle and produced a carnage which blew away the Mumbai Indians batters. He smashed unbeaten 80 runs off 34 balls which was embellished with 4 fours and 7 monstrous sixes. His knock helped SRH post the highest-ever team total in IPL.

Highest team totals in the IPL

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Meanwhile, SRH also entered the list of highest totals by a team in men's T20 and are currently placed at the fourth spot.

Highest innings scores in Men’s T20 cricket

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023

Klaasen shared a formidable 116-run* stand for the fourth wicket alongside Aiden Markram who remained unbeaten on 42 runs of 28 balls as the latter unselfishly played the second fiddle in the partnership.

Highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL

116* - Heinrich Klaasen & Aiden Markram vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

93* - MC Henriques & Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017

80 - Cameron White & Thisara Perera vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2013

79 - Kane Williamson & Yusuf Pathan vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2018

77 - Abhishek Sharma & Priyam Garg vs CSK, Dubai, 2020

The batters cleared the boundaries at will as the fans witnessed a special performance from the Sunrisers batters. A total of 18 sixes were smashed in the innings which third joint-most in the cash-rich league.

Most sixes in team innings in the IPL

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

18 - RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

18 - RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

18 - CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

18 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Later during the mammoth chase, Mumbai Indians also replied back with the same intensity as with the 34th six - both teams managed to register the record most sixes in an IPL match.