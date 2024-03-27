 Full list of records broken by SRH as batting trio of Klaasen, Head, Abhishek unleash carnage on Hardik and co | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Full list of records broken by SRH as batting trio of Klaasen, Head, Abhishek unleash carnage on Hardik and co

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The SRH batting trio hit quickfire half-centuries as SRH posted the higest-ever total in the Indian Premier League history.

Riding on blistering half-centuries from Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, Sunrisers Hyderabad re-wrote several record books in the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. SRH enthralled the fans on their first home game of the season as they posted the highest-ever total in the IPL history - 277/3 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Heinrich Klaasen (80*) was the top-scorer for SRH against Mumbai Indians.
Heinrich Klaasen (80*) was the top-scorer for SRH against Mumbai Indians.

It was a forgettable outing for MI bowlers as Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first backfired badly for the visitors courtesy a blazing start by Head, who was playing his first IPL match since the 2017 edition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Head went on to score 62 runs off 24 balls and held the record of fastest IPL fifty by an SRH batter -18 balls for a few minutes before Abhishek broke it by achieving the feat in 16 balls.

Fastest IPL fifties for SRH

16 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad in IPL 2024

18 balls - Travis Head vs MI, Hyderabad in IPL 2024

20 balls - David Warner vs CSK, Hyderabad in IPL 2015

20 balls- David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad in IPL 2017

The quickfire half-centuries from the two southpaws helped SRH post the highest score by any IPL team in the first 10 overs of the innings.

Highest scores after first 10 overs in IPL

148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

131/3 - MI vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2021

131/3 - PBKS vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2014

Head was dismissed by Gerald Cotezee after he smashed 9 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Abhishek scored 63 runs off 23 balls as his knock was laced with 3 fours and 7 elegant sixes. Veteran Piyush Chawla got the better of him as he was looking for another biggie but failed to find the elevation.

After Abhishek's departure, Klaasen entered the middle and produced a carnage which blew away the Mumbai Indians batters. He smashed unbeaten 80 runs off 34 balls which was embellished with 4 fours and 7 monstrous sixes. His knock helped SRH post the highest-ever team total in IPL.

Highest team totals in the IPL

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Meanwhile, SRH also entered the list of highest totals by a team in men's T20 and are currently placed at the fourth spot.

Highest innings scores in Men’s T20 cricket

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023

Klaasen shared a formidable 116-run* stand for the fourth wicket alongside Aiden Markram who remained unbeaten on 42 runs of 28 balls as the latter unselfishly played the second fiddle in the partnership.

Highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL

116* - Heinrich Klaasen & Aiden Markram vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

93* - MC Henriques & Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017

80 - Cameron White & Thisara Perera vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2013

79 - Kane Williamson & Yusuf Pathan vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2018

77 - Abhishek Sharma & Priyam Garg vs CSK, Dubai, 2020

The batters cleared the boundaries at will as the fans witnessed a special performance from the Sunrisers batters. A total of 18 sixes were smashed in the innings which third joint-most in the cash-rich league.

Follow Live Score and Updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Most sixes in team innings in the IPL

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

18 - RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

18 - RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

18 - CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

18 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Later during the mammoth chase, Mumbai Indians also replied back with the same intensity as with the 34th six - both teams managed to register the record most sixes in an IPL match.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Full list of records broken by SRH as batting trio of Klaasen, Head, Abhishek unleash carnage on Hardik and co
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On