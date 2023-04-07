Full list of records broken by Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma and KKR in their RCB thrashing in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bounced back after a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2023 opener to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs on their return to the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders' Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Michael Bracewell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)

Shardul Thakur's stunning counter-attacking innings of 68 off 29 balls coupled with calculated knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44) and Rinku Singh (46 off 33) helped KKR post a daunting total of 204/7 after recovering from 89/5. The KKR spinners then came to the party as Varun Chakravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3/30) spun a web around the RCB batters to bowl them out for a paltry 123 runs and win the match by 81 runs.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match in numbers

- 204/7, KKR’s total against RCB is the highest IPL total for a team after losing the first five wickets before 100 runs on the board. KKR were reduced to 89/5 inside 12 overs. The previous highest was also by the Knight Riders, when they scored 202 after teetering at 31 for 5 against CSK in 2021.

- The three KKR spinners scalped 9 wickets in the match- the most by spinners in an innings in the IPL. The previous best was eight wickets picked up by CSK’s spinners on three separate instances.

- Thakur's score of 68 is the joint second-highest individual score while batting at No. 7 or lower in the IPL. Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 88 against CSK batting at No. 7 in 2018, while Dwayne Bravo struck 68 batting at No. 8 against MI in the same season.

- KKR added 115 runs from the last 8.3 overs at a run rate of 13.5 Only once has a team scored at a higher run rate after losing five wickets inside 100 runs in the IPL. MI had a run rate of 13.8 after they lost five wickets for 46 runs against PBKS in 2015.

- Suyash Sharma was brought on as the Impact player by KKR and his figures of 3 for 30 are the second best for a spinner on IPL debut behind Mayank Markande’s 3 for 23 against CSK in 2018. They are also the sixth-best bowling figures for an Indian on IPL debut.

- RCB have conceded 200-plus runs on 21 occasions in the IPL, the second most after PBKS (22).

- KKR spent INR 10.75 crore to sign the cricketer from Delhi Capitals and in his second match for the franchise, the 31-year-old justified the reason behind his huge price tag.

