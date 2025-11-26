Gambhir and India are lost in transition

It’s impolite to remind India coach Gautam Gambhir of a comment made many years ago but still…. This was in Adelaide 2012, he was part of the Indian team that had just ended with its second 0-4 series result, following 0-4 in England 2011. Gambhir said, “Once these people come to India, we should not be hesitant in making turners, and that’s where we would get to know whether they are mentally strong…” India coach Gautam Gambhir must find this absolute collapsed souffle of a second home series blank out quite bewildering. (AFP)

Thirteen years later, two lots of ‘these people’ - New Zealand and South Africa in a little over year – have come to India, showed their mental strength, tactical nous and given Gambhir’s squad successive pastings at home. Of the kind not experienced in decades.

New Zealand’s October 2024 double-whammy was a first Test win in India since 1988 and its first-ever series victory in India having started in 1964. For South Africa, a series win in India in a quarter of a century and dishing out India’s worst defeat (by runs) in Tests anywhere.

Gambhir must find this absolute collapsed souffle of a second home series blank out quite bewildering. Especially as it follows the stirring five Tests series in England less than four months ago, in which India scored its narrowest Test victory to secure a 2-2 draw. That led us all, in a state of ecstatic delusion, to believe that not only had India secured its Test future in the post Rohit-Kohli era, but indeed saved Test cricket itself.

After India drew the fourth Test Manchester, and so could go to the Oval with the possibility of levelling the series, Gambir issued one of his polemics: “I don’t believe in transition, this is the best 18. Just a little bit of inexperience.” Later after his team drew the series, an X post... “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some. but we’ll NEVER surrender!”

Those exhilarating performances under a new captain came despite the back of inexplicable personnel changes, batting order re-shuffles and batting-depth desperation. Cricket, lovely cricket etc etc. Now, while Test match logic can often be stood on its head, like in England, it won’t always be so. Logic does strike back and less than four months after England, against a well-prepared, disciplined, settled South Africa, it was laid bare.

Post Guwahati, Gambhir asked for time for his team to learn and that T-word showed up again, “I hate using this word transition. This is exactly what transition is when you’ve got in Test cricket, when you’ve got your batting lineup, which has literally played less than 15 to 20 Test matches. They need time to absorb pressure. They need time to keep getting better against quality attacks and against quality sides.”

Of his choice of frontline batters, Yashaswi Jaiswal has played 28 Tests, KL Rahul 67, Sai Sudharshan 6 with Rishabh Pant 39. Gambhir’s choice of mixing and matching ‘all-rounders’ into his line up meant that India’s highest total across four innings against South Africa was 201, None of its ‘specialist’ batters featured in the top ten of the series aggregates. In nine home Tests in Gambhir’s tenure, India have batted more than 100 overs only twice against the West Indies.

When he says that comparing the South Africa defeat to the New Zealand defeat was the ‘wrong narrative’ because the teams were different in experience as “chalk and cheese”, Gambhir is inadvertently turning the attention to the common denominator in that series – himself. The preparation required to face the opposition in supposedly advantageous Indian conditions was not reflected in either innings-construction or shot-selection. No matter what age or experience, cricketers produce nervy performances like the Indians have done this series, mostly when unsettled, insecure, and not confident of their place and their role in the side. That is on Gambhir’s plate.

Gambhir’s teammates from his playing days acknowledge his quality as a batter and a competitor and have an amused indulgence about his always-on-display ‘intensity.’ His white-ball ideas appeal to some but the pursuit of white-ball tactics for red-ball success has not worked, particularly at home.

This also demonstrates Gambhir’s lack of belief in specialist options, a philosophy which can only be supported by results – like it was in England. But failure in both Australia and now versus South Africa should be proof enough that the idea has run its course. His comment that a team doesn’t need the most “skilful” or “flamboyant” to succeed in Tests but “the toughest characters with limited skills,” the question arises, why not all kinds? What kind of coach believes he doesn’t need a mixture of skill, flamboyance and toughness in his squad?

In Guwahati, Gambhir was asked whether he was the right man for the job and replied, “I’m the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team and I’m sure you guys will forget very soon because a lot of people keep talking about New Zealand. And I’m the same guy who won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup as well.” Yes, but he is also the same guy who, on either side of England, has been in charge of both chalk-and-cheese red ball teams that have imploded at home.

Gambhir came into Indian cricket in July 2024, on the back of IPL success and was appointed for three years, in the most generous of tenures. Everyone walks on eggshells around him because he is well-connected all the way up the ladders that matter in Indian cricket. Whatever is being said on social media by furious fans, will carry no weight because the BCCI’s attention has moved on.

As India stuttered through the Guwahati Test, the Jiostar broadcasters kept pushing promo clips of the white-ball series and the WPL auction. There was the usual infantile RoKo stuff circulating on every screen, part of the deliberate white-out of the Test home series defeat versus South Africa. India’s next Test is only in August 2026. Who knows by then, maybe Indian cricket’s Narrative Control Centre will decide that the World Test Championship is no big deal anyway.