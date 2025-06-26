Gambhir, Gill grilled for ignoring ‘artist’ who could’ve helped India take 100+ lead: ‘He would be a decisive factor’

India’s defeat in the opening Test at Headingley has sparked several conversations about selection decisions, none more pointed than Ravichandran Ashwin’s call for Kuldeep Yadav to return for the second match in Birmingham. Kuldeep, who sat out the first Test despite being among India’s best spinners on recent overseas tours, found a strong advocate in Ashwin, who called him an “artist” and insisted his inclusion could tilt the balance in India’s favour. Indian captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against England(PTI)

“I 100 per cent believed that Kuldeep had a role and he would be a decisive factor. If Kuldeep had played, it might have been a different game,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. His remarks come in the aftermath of India’s five-wicket loss, where spinner Ravindra Jadeja failed to make a significant dent in England’s second-innings chase of 371.

Ashwin argued that Kuldeep’s presence could have brought control and incision, especially given England’s attacking template. “I want to see how England go about when they face him. If Kuldeep can get you a 3/100 and reduce the first-inning score to 350, then you have a lead of 125,” he added.

In the first Test, India relied heavily on Jadeja as the lone spinner. But England’s batters, particularly Ben Duckett and Joe Root, were largely untroubled by India’s sole spin offering. The decision to go with an extra seamer over a second frontline spinner, especially one in Kuldeep’s form, has now come under scrutiny.

Ashwin on Jaiswal

Ashwin also came out in support of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who endured a forgettable outing in the slips. The young opener dropped multiple catches across both innings, including three off Jasprit Bumrah. While fans were quick to criticise him, Ashwin offered context and empathy.

“Jaiswal has been one of the most improved fielders in the slip cordon... The Dukes ball feels a little bigger and harder. So, that feel is very important. You know how much sledging is done by the crowd. So, I do feel for Yashasvi,” he said.

India head into the second Test at Edgbaston trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. With Bumrah’s workload under watch and the bowling combination under review, Kuldeep Yadav may finally get his chance. The second Test begins July 2.