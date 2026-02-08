Gambhir gushes over Suryakumar Yadav's Wankhede 'masterclass' vs USA in dressing room: 'One of the best knocks...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on captain Suryakumar Yadav after his unbeaten 84 powered the defending champions to a hard-fought win over the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India registered a 29-run victory to begin their title defence on a positive note, with Suryakumar producing a 49-ball knock under pressure, the only half-century of the match. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (PTI)

In a video shared by BCCI.tv on Sunday, Gambhir hailed Suryakumar’s innings in the dressing room, calling it a “masterclass”.

“It was a good result to start with, and Surya — that was a masterclass, outstanding. It was one of the best T20I innings played under pressure,” Gambhir said.

On a tacky Wankhede surface, the USA bowlers stuck to tight lines and built relentless dot-ball pressure to rock India early. Opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck, and the hosts soon slumped to 77 for 6 inside the first 12 overs.

With the defending champions in deep trouble, Suryakumar took control of the innings. Batting with composure and authority, the captain counter-attacked when needed, striking 10 fours and four sixes to lift India to a competitive 161 for 9 in 20 overs.