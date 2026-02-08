Edit Profile
    Gambhir gushes over Suryakumar Yadav's Wankhede 'masterclass' vs USA in dressing room: 'One of the best knocks...'

    India registered a 29-run victory against the USA to begin their title defence on a positive note

    Updated on: Feb 08, 2026 7:24 PM IST
    Written by Aratrick Mondal
    India head coach Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on captain Suryakumar Yadav after his unbeaten 84 powered the defending champions to a hard-fought win over the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India registered a 29-run victory to begin their title defence on a positive note, with Suryakumar producing a 49-ball knock under pressure, the only half-century of the match.

    India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (PTI)
    India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (PTI)

    In a video shared by BCCI.tv on Sunday, Gambhir hailed Suryakumar’s innings in the dressing room, calling it a “masterclass”.

    “It was a good result to start with, and Surya — that was a masterclass, outstanding. It was one of the best T20I innings played under pressure,” Gambhir said.

    On a tacky Wankhede surface, the USA bowlers stuck to tight lines and built relentless dot-ball pressure to rock India early. Opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck, and the hosts soon slumped to 77 for 6 inside the first 12 overs.

    With the defending champions in deep trouble, Suryakumar took control of the innings. Batting with composure and authority, the captain counter-attacked when needed, striking 10 fours and four sixes to lift India to a competitive 161 for 9 in 20 overs.

    The bowlers then backed up the effort, restricting the USA to 132 for 8 to seal the win.

    Suryakumar, while pleased with the result, admitted the scare served as an important wake-up call for the side.

    “Very, very happy with the way things went. It was a little bit of a scare and a hiccup in the first game, but it was a good eye-opener for me, the boys and the support staff,” Suryakumar said.

    “I’ve played in similar situations before, so I knew staying there was very important. It was a difficult wicket, one we’re not used to, and we have to understand how we could have batted better. But that’s part of the game.”

    India will play their next Group A match against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

