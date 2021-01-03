e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ganguly’s further treatment plan to be discussed on Monday: Hospital

Ganguly’s further treatment plan to be discussed on Monday: Hospital

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
Photo of BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly
Photo of BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly(Twitter)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had an “uneventful last night” and the medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further treatment plan, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin.

It also said that the treating doctors are keeping “constant vigil” on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

The hospital also said the “routine ECG done at 10 am is satisfactory”. On Saturday, Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In