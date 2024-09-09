Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie deliver final verdict on Babar Azam's captaincy future amid rampant sacking speculations

Babar Azam's captaincy has been under intense scrutiny ever since Pakistan’s shocking exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the team failed to make it past the group stage after a shock defeat to the USA, and loss to arch-rivals India. The backlash was swift and severe, with former cricketers and fans alike questioning Babar's leadership abilities. Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup(AFP)

The situation initially deteriorated for Babar after Pakistan's round-robin exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, leading to his removal from the white-ball captaincy and the appointment of Shaheen Afridi as his replacement. However, after a poor series against New Zealand under Afridi, the pressure to reconsider the captaincy structure within the Pakistan team mounted once again, with Babar reinstated as the side's T20 skipper.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been caught in the eye of the storm, with constant media speculation about potential changes at the helm. However, according to PTI, the board has not engaged in any serious discussions about altering the captaincy, instead leaving the decision to the team’s coaching staff and selectors.

Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, Pakistan's head coaches for white-ball and red-ball formats respectively, have now advised against making hasty decisions regarding captaincy. Both coaches have made it clear to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi that Babar Azam, along with Test captain Shan Masood, should be given a fair and extended run to prove their leadership credentials.

“There has been no discussion on changing the captains as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left it up to the two coaches and selectors to decide on the captaincy. And Kirsten and Gillespie are very clear that Shan and Babar both need to be given a proper run before judging their leadership abilities,” a source told PTI.

Babar's struggles

The coaches’ stance is particularly significant in the context of Babar’s struggles. Following the T20 World Cup debacle, the backlash against Babar was not just limited to fans; former Pakistan cricketers were vocal in their criticism, arguing that he lacked the tactical acumen and assertiveness required to lead at the highest level.

Babar hasn't made things easier for himself with the bat, enduring a poor outing against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded two-Test series. The Pakistan batter failed to register a single 50+ score across four innings, as the side faced a shocking 0-2 clean sweep defeat at home.

As the PCB prepares for its upcoming workshop, titled 'Cricket Connection,' where stakeholders will discuss strategies to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. The issue of captaincy, according to PTI, is notably absent from the agenda. The focus will be on long-term planning and aligning domestic structures with the needs of the national team.

For now, Babar Azam’s future as Pakistan’s white-ball captain appears secure, with the board likely to maintain him in the role for upcoming tours to Australia and South Africa, as well as the Champions Trophy.