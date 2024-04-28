Gary Kirsten named Pakistan white-ball head coach ahead of T20 World Cup, Jason Gillespie takes charge of Test team

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten as their white-ball head coach ahead of the T20 World Cup in June this year. Kirsten has an impressive resume as a coach, under his guidance, India won the 2011 ODI World Cup. Gary Kirsten is currently coaching Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.(PTI)

The former Proteas batter is currently in India working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans.

Kirsten played 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals for South Africa between 1993 to 2004 before coaching India to win the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Meanwhile, the PCB named former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has been named the senior team's head coach in Test cricket.

Gillespie will look after the Test side on a two-year contract -- it will be the first time the Pakistan team has picked different coaches for different formats.

"Both Kirsten and Gillespie are famous and experienced coaches and their appointment confirms the trust the international community has in our team," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

Kirsten will join Babar Azam and Co. on the England tour next month where Pakistan will play four T20Is to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Pakistan will also play three T20 internationals in Ireland before facing England and then heading to the United States for the T20 World Cup.

"Understanding the current state of the team and charting a path towards our desired goals is paramount," said Kirsten.

"Winning global events, while challenging, remains a significant objective.

"Whether it's the upcoming tournament in June or events in the future, achieving success in these competitions would be a remarkable feat."

Gillespie, 49, played 71 Tests and 97 one-day internationals in a glorious career for Australia.

He coached Yorkshire to win the English County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

"Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base," said Gillespie.

"I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. All I can do is to take it in my stride and I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will serve as assistant coach for both Kirsten and Gillespie.

Mahmood was interim head coach of Pakistan for the New Zealand T20I series which ended 2-2 on Saturday in Lahore.

Gillespie will join the team when Pakistan host Bangladesh and England later this year.